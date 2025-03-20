balletLORENT's Snow White comes to Worthing - two version of the same classic tale

And there's a darker version made especially for adults.

Magic mirrors, poisoned apples, and a smitten prince can only mean one thing: Snow White is coming to Worthing.

This spring, balletLORENT is bringing not one, but two enchanting dance theatre versions of classic fairy tale Snow White to the Connaught Theatre. And it's the first visit to the town for the nationally touring company.

The first retains all the well-loved elements of the original centuries old Brothers Grimm tale and is suitable for ages 5+. A jealous mother, a beautiful daughter, a magic mirror, a place of sanctuary in the woods, a poison apple, and a handsome prince are amongst the infamous motifs of this heartfelt story of youth and ageing, betrayal, jealousy and friendship.

balletLORENT's Snow White

One of balletLORENT's trademarks is the clever use of narration to help audiences of all ages to engage with the power of dance. Retold for modern audiences in the distinctive voice of former poet laureate Carol Ann Duffy, families can enjoy this highly accessible dance theatre performance, which is narrated throughout by actor Lindsay Duncan.

The show is a significant reworking of balletLORENT's 2015/16 Snow White, which delighted audiences around the country and received glowing reviews.

A second version, called Snow White: The Sacrifice, was specially created for audiences aged 16+. With a darker heart, it turns the fairy tale on its head, exploring the tortured inner world of Snow White's mother, the Wicked Queen.

The story of a tortured woman’s dread of aging and her battle against obscurity, it is narrated bySarah Parish, known for her appearances in shows including Mistresses, Cutting it and satirical BBC mockumentary W1A. Snow White: The Sacrificepremiered in balletLORENT's Newcastle home in 2024.

balletLORENT's Snow White: The Sacrifice for ages 16+

Directed by artistic director Liv Lorent, Snow White and Snow White: The Sacrifice feature ten extraordinary performers of all ages. Sixty-one year old balletLORENT regular Caroline Reece plays the Queen whilst her King, Geoff Hopson, 54, came out of dance retirement to join the cast.

Ten further very young performers, from Durrington Infant & Junior Federated Schools will also take to the stage, making up the production’s ‘young cast.’ Aged between 6-8, they are all in Years 2 and 3 at the school and were selected for their enthusiasm during a workshop. Including local schools in their performances is a long-standing innovation of the company.

Costumes are by Libby El-Alfy and Nasir Mazhar, music by Dr Who composer Murray Gold, stage design by Phil Eddolls, and lighting by Malcolm Rippeth.

balletLORENT's Snow White and Snow White: The Sacrifice

balletLORENT's Snow White is at Connaught Theatre Worthing 2 and 3 May 2025

Friday 2 (7.30pm) and Saturday 3 May (2pm) 2025

Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing BN11 1LG

Tickets: £15-28 T: 01903 206206 or https://wtm.uk/?s=snow+white