Barns Green Players back for first time in three years

Barns Green Players are back and it’s panto time again this January.

Aladdin

Spokesman Nigel Currie said: “Over the last two weekends in January, we will be performing Aladdin. It will be the first show for three years so everyone is very excited and desperately keen to get back on stage to entertain you.

“There will be a total of seven shows performed in the Barns Green Village Hall on Friday 20 (evening), Saturday 21 (afternoon and evening), Sunday 22 (afternoon), Friday 27 (evening), and Saturday 28 (afternoon and evening).”

Neale Francis, the director this year, said: “We were all so disappointed to have to cancel last year’s show but it has only made us more excited about being able to stage the show this January. Aladdin is a classic pantomime story and it will give our wonderful cast of actors, dancers and singers a chance to display their full range of talents. It will also create some big challenges for our technical department as there are lots of magical special effects! We look forward to seeing as many of you as possible at one of the performances. There will be sing-alongs and sweets for the kids and opportunities for the audience to join in with the fun with lots of shouting and screaming. For the evening performances there is a licensed bar serving a variety of alcoholic and soft drinks as well as sweets. There is also plenty of free car parking. The afternoon performances begin at 2pm and evening performances at 7.30pm.

“If you are regulars at the Barns Green Players panto you will know just what a terrific show they put on and if you haven’t been before you are in for a real treat. Tickets cost just £14 for adults and £10 for children (all tickets on both Saturday evenings are £14). There is a special price of just £10 for all tickets on Friday, January 20. We look forward to welcoming you for some great fun and entertainment. Tickets are available to book direct from the website www.barnsgreenplayers.co.uk or on 01403 730017.