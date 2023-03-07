Bass & Taylor are Eastbourne folk club guests

Eastbourne Lamb Folk Club welcomes Bass & Taylor on Wednesday, March 15 – on the back of a strong attendance at the Brooks Williams guest night.

Spokesman Nick Cant said: “After touring with the band and previous guests Two Coats Colder, Anna and Ray – Bass & Taylor – have been together both musically and romantically since around 2009. Both are equally at home on large/small stages, folk clubs and house concerts, with sets that includes a few of their own better known Two Coats Colder songs, some newly written material plus some loved folky covers of their favourite artists such as, Karine Polwart, Mike Silver, Anthony John Clark, Tom Paxton, Joan Baez.

"Now living in North Essex, in the village of Great Bardfield, which nestles in the rolling countryside somewhere between Chelmsford and Cambridge, both have been in and out of music for most of their lives and most recently were part of the touring folk band Two Coats Colder. From the end of 2020 they have been branching out on their own, performing at, festivals, folk clubs and house concerts as a duo plus friends.”

Nick added: “The Lamb Folk Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, upstairs in The Lamb Inn, High Street, Old Town, Eastbourne, BN21 1HH – the town’s oldest pub serving traditional Harvey’s handpump and gravity real ales and good food!”

Bass & Taylor

Doors 7.30pm, start 8pm, finish 10.30pm.

On guest nights some floor spots will be available – singers and musicians all welcome.

"Please arrive early or advise in advance. Everybody is welcome and we present a wide range of professional folk singers and players as well as floor spots for visiting musicians.”

“Admission is half price for students and under 21s. There is no charge for floor singers on open stage nights. The Lamb Folk Club is run by volunteers.”

