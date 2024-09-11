Beyond the Barricade

Beyond the Barricade have been going for 25 years - and on the evidence of their show at Hawth, they just get better and better.

The brainchild of Andy Reiss and David Fawcett, the show is very simple, but very, very affective.

Its three musicians and four singers (David, Andy, Katie Leeming and Sarah Ryan) belting out songs from some of the most famous musicals - and its of such quality it, at times, sends chills down your spine.

They always end with a few songs from Les Miserables - the show David and Andy met at and that all four singers have played principals in West End's longest running show.

And even though I have seen Beyond the Barricade umpteen times now, their rendition of One Day More still astonishes me. It's normally performed by 8 principals and an ensemble of 25. To see it performed impeccably by four singers is incredible and deserves the standing ovation it always gets.

Every show, Andy says, when introducing David: “I am sure you will agree, he is singing better than ever.” And he's not wrong. Although I can’t stand the song Bring Him Home, there is no denying David absolutely smashes it of the park. But Andy is sounding as good as ever as well, especially in Stars.

But it’s not just about Les Mis. They started with Phantom of the Opera, Sarah wowed us with her vocals in Think of Me, and went on to classic shows like Evita and Jesus Christ Superstar – where Katie shone with her Don’t Cry for Me Argentina and I Don’t Know How to Love Him.

What was nice to see were some newer musicals and, rather fittingly given the date of the show, there were a couple of nice arrangements from Come From Away (although I would have loved to have heard Katie sing Me and the Sky), Hamilton (It’s Quiet Uptown was performed beautifully) and Dear Evan Hansen.

But it was the classics where they really shone and, in my opinion, Andy’s best number was Gethsemane from Jesus Christ Superstar while David’s was Anthem from Chess.

And as well as One Day More, there were some brilliant ensemble pieces including Masquerade from Phantom and what they called their Disney ‘Silly Medley’ which included Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah,

Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Beyond the Barricade is a wonderful show and I can’t wait to see them numerous times in the next 25 years...