Blackadder II review: HAODS, QE II Studio August 1 to 3

The prospect of tackling Blackadder II is a heavily weighted one. The BBC sitcom created by the genius of Ben Elton and Richard Curtis featuring the iconic Rowan Atkinson character is so culturally significant, it is not to be taken lightly. How would it be possible to recreate this genius in the drama studio of a local school?

Director, Lizzie Alderton selected three episodes to create a show with energy and humour -- “Head”, “Chains” and “Bells” - using the original script with a little sensitive handling of the humour of the 80’s to suit a modern audience. You would not have believed this was Lizzie’s directorial debut. She took the task of transforming the classic script into the seamlessly witty production we saw in her stride and created an environment where all members of the team- onstage & backstage could shine.

Lord Blackadder, Chris Dale, was the anchor of the performance. His portrayal was true to the Atkinson icon but reflected the comedic genius of Chris putting his personal ‘stamp’ on the character. He was ably supported by the fabulously blundering Luke Moulange as Lord Percy who had the audience laughing from the second he appeared in his oversized ruff. Jay Alderton added brilliant contrast with the dry humour of the ever-woeful Baldrick. As a trio they gelled brilliantly to capture the farcical dynamics of the chaos they found themselves in.

Stacey James portrayal of Queenie was quick witted and well timed- she captured the mannerisms and eccentricities of the character with every vocal nuance. She was supported superbly by the nonsensical Nursie played by Tess Kennedy (and her udders) who made the most of every second of stage time and the pompous Lord Melchett who was characterised well by Martin Bracewell with his identifiable grating chortle. This trio of experienced cast members extracted every nuance of humour from the script.

Blackadder cast & Director Lizzie Alderton

Those in cameo roles also delivered a joyously comedic and engaging performance. From the eccentric Prince Ludwig (Steve Cronin) to the demonic cackle of the Wisewoman (Amelia Douglas), from the imp like ravings of the Torturer (Sam Berry) to the tour-de-force flamboyancy of Lord Flashheart (Sam Wilmer), every single supporting cast member embraced and brought the best out of the many MANY characters they portrayed.

The auditorium provided an intimate setting leaving the audience feeling very much a part of Blackadder’s farfetched escapades. The set provided a seamless backdrop to the action and was fully utilised to accentuate the comedy. The elegant transitions between scenes must be mentioned especially where the script provided challenges of quick flip-flopping between settings. This was all assisted by sound and lighting which were used sympathetically to create atmosphere and effect. It is impressive to note that the HAODS backstage team constructed the set themselves, as well as many complex props including a torture box!

Costumes were impressively authentic, and the cast did well to cope with the many thick layers and Elizabethan ruffs amid the high temperatures the performance week brought.

All together this was a different but nonetheless expertly executed offering from HAODS. Scene by scene the stories unfold in a performance which is flawless in its delivery by this accomplished cast.

Queenie (Stacey James) & Nursie (Tess Kennedy)

If you didn’tcatch this HAODS Production, then you don’t have to wait long for their next instalment as they bring another culturally iconic concept to Horsham with ‘The Addams Family’ musical at The Capitol, 5th- 9th November (tickets already on sale!)

Reviewed by: Linda Bracewell & Becca Bracewell