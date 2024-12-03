BLODS goes under the sea for latest show

As the holiday season approaches, many families are on the lookout for festive activities that can bring everyone together. This year, NODA award winning BLODS have a delightful suggestion that’s bubbling with creativity and joy: the production of “SpongeBob: A Family Christmas Alternative Musical.”

Now, let’s face it – when we think of Christmas musicals, we often picture the same old classics. But BLODS vision for this show is anything but traditional. Directed & produced by the talented creative team of previous sell out shows, ‘ELF, School of Rock & Shrek’, , this production promises to be a splashy, fun experience for audiences of all ages.

The NODA award winning Director Kitson Wellard said, “We wanted to create something that felt fresh and engaging,” he explains, his enthusiasm palpable. “SpongeBob is such a beloved character, and his world is filled with quirky charm and humour. Why not infuse that into a holiday production that can make families laugh, sing, and celebrate together?”

If you’ve ever watched an episode of SpongeBob SquarePants, you know that the underwater antics of SpongeBob and his friends are not just entertaining but also heartwarming. However, if you have never seen the program, the essence of this show amplifies the message of friendship for the stage. Kitson says,

Dancers rehearsing for SpongeBob the Musical

“We’re diving deep into the themes of friendship, kindness, and the spirit of giving. These are universal messages that resonate during the holiday season, and SpongeBob’s world is the perfect backdrop for them,”

The show features an array of catchy tunes written by big babes such as Aerosmith, Cyndi Lauper, David Bowie & John legend, that will have you humming along long after the curtain falls.

Direct from the west end, Musical Director Joe Thomas says “We’ve worked hard to create original music that captures the essence of the characters while also bringing in that holiday cheer,” Joe shares. “Expect to hear a mix of upbeat songs that will make you want to dance in your seat, along with some touching ballads that tug at the heartstrings.”

One of the standout elements of this production is its inclusive approach. “We wanted to make sure that every family could see themselves in this story,” BLODS Chairman Henri Hayler notes. “Whether you’re a long-time fan of SpongeBob or new to his adventures, there’s something for everyone. Plus, we’ve made a conscious effort to ensure that our cast reflects the diverse audience we aim to reach.”

As we all know, the holidays can sometimes bring a mix of emotions. The pressures of gift-giving and family gatherings can overshadow the joy of the season. Sophia & Hamah the show’s Choreography team acknowledges this, saying, “Our goal is to remind audiences that it’s okay to be a little silly and embrace the joy in the moment. SpongeBob teaches us that laughter is a powerful tool, and sometimes the best gift we can give is simply being present with our loved ones.”

So, gather your family, grab your tickets, and prepare to embark on a whimsical journey under the sea.

“SpongeBob: A Family Christmas Alternative Musical” is more than just a show; it’s a celebration of togetherness, laughter, and the magic of the holidays. As Kitson beautifully puts it, “In the end, we hope that everyone leaves the theatre with a smile on their face and a little more holiday spirit in their hearts.”

This December, let’s swap the traditional for the extraordinary and dive into the vibrant world of SpongeBob. It’s the perfect family outing to kick off the holiday season with joy, laughter, and a sprinkle of aquatic magic!

December 21st , 22nd, 23rd with shows at 1pm & 7pm on every day.

Tickets can be bought from De La Warr Pavilion box office.

www.dlwp.com