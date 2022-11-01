Brighton and Portsmouth dates for Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals UK tour 2023
Brighton and Portsmouth dates have been confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing The Professionals UK tour 2023. Tickets are on sale on Friday, November 4 at 10am from StrictlyTheProfessionals.com.
Spokeswoman Molly Murnaghan said: “A spectacular line-up of some of the world’s best professional dancers will be hitting the road next year for the 2023 official Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals UK Tour. This breath-taking show, featuring a ten-strong ensemble of dancers from the smash hit BBC One TV show Strictly Come Dancing, will open at Hull’s Bonus Arena on May 2 and then waltz its way around the UK before culminating at Liverpool’s M&S Arena on May 30.”
Dates also include: May 26 Portsmouth: Guildhall 7.30pm; May 27 Brighton: Brighton Centre 2.30pm & 7.30pm; and May 28 Brighton: Brighton Centre 2.30pm.
“Audiences across the country will enjoy an evening of world-class dance, stunning choreography and glamorous costumes, live and up close from ten talented Strictly professionals: Australian Open Champion and 2018 finalist Dianne Buswell; new Strictly dancer and 11-time Italian Latin American Champion Vito Coppola; Chinese National Dance Champion Carlos Gu (who is also new to Strictly this year), Professional World Mambo Champion and 2020 Strictly finalist Karen Hauer; undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones; six-time Italian Latin & Ballroom Champion Nikita Kuzmin; 2017 & 2020 Strictly finalist Gorka Marquez; four-time Italian Dance Championship winner Luba Mushtuk; Polish Open Latin Champion Jowita Przystal; and World Latin Dance Championships Under 21 finalist Nancy Xu.
“The 31-date tour, directed by Strictly’s creative director Jason Gilkison, will showcase the exceptional talent of TV’s hugely popular professional dancers, set within the wonderful world of the BBC show, with its stunning costumes and sparkling sets.” Jason said: “It is fantastic to unveil this stellar line-up of much-loved Strictly professional dancers for next year’s tour. We will be dazzling audiences across the country.”