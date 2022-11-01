The tour line-up

Spokeswoman Molly Murnaghan said: “A spectacular line-up of some of the world’s best professional dancers will be hitting the road next year for the 2023 official Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals UK Tour. This breath-taking show, featuring a ten-strong ensemble of dancers from the smash hit BBC One TV show Strictly Come Dancing, will open at Hull’s Bonus Arena on May 2 and then waltz its way around the UK before culminating at Liverpool’s M&S Arena on May 30.”

Dates also include: May 26 Portsmouth: Guildhall 7.30pm; May 27 Brighton: Brighton Centre 2.30pm & 7.30pm; and May 28 Brighton: Brighton Centre 2.30pm.

“Audiences across the country will enjoy an evening of world-class dance, stunning choreography and glamorous costumes, live and up close from ten talented Strictly professionals: Australian Open Champion and 2018 finalist Dianne Buswell; new Strictly dancer and 11-time Italian Latin American Champion Vito Coppola; Chinese National Dance Champion Carlos Gu (who is also new to Strictly this year), Professional World Mambo Champion and 2020 Strictly finalist Karen Hauer; undefeated four-time British National Champion Neil Jones; six-time Italian Latin & Ballroom Champion Nikita Kuzmin; 2017 & 2020 Strictly finalist Gorka Marquez; four-time Italian Dance Championship winner Luba Mushtuk; Polish Open Latin Champion Jowita Przystal; and World Latin Dance Championships Under 21 finalist Nancy Xu.

