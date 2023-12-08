Brighton dome completes major renovations
Brighton Dome’s Grade I and Grade II listed Corn Exchange and Studio Theatre prepare for the return of live performance later this week, following a major capital refurbishment project to restore and protect the buildings for future generations.
One major benefit of these renovations is the accessibility for disabled artists, performers and guests to be able to visit the theatre with ease.
Andrew Comben, Chief Executive of Brighton Dome said: It's been vital to incorporate accessibility to all of these spaces, they are heritage spaces after all. They were built in 1804 and weren't built with accessibility in mind.
"Now to have fully accessible spaces, both front of house and crucially back of house is great. It means that the range of artists and and the most open offer that we can make to audiences is now able to be met and we're seeing the fruits of that since opening.
"We first started thinking about this project in 2010. The Arts Council England came on board with the first major capital grant in 2012. So it has been a labour of love for all of us involved over the last decade or so.
"This has been a long project, a partnership project between ourselves Brighton and Hove City Council, and a range of funders and our architects. We started construction in 2017, almost seven years later, we’re finally ready. It's an amazing project to have completed and we think an enormous benefit to not just us as an organisation, but to the whole city and the wider region.”