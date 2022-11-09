Nabihah Iqbal - Brighton Festival 23 Guest Director- Photo by Shahir Iqbal

The festival was established in 1967 and is the largest annual curated multi-arts festival in England. Next year’s festival will take place from May 6-28 and is a celebration of music, theatre, dance, art, film, literature, debate, outdoor and community events in venues and locations across Brighton, Hove and Sussex.

Following a background in law and ethnomusicology, Nabihah Iqbal’s debut as a recording artist came in 2017 with the release of her critically acclaimed album Weighing of the Heart on the UK’s Ninja Tune label. She is currently a resident artist at London’s Somerset House Studios where she is writing and recording her second album due for release next year.

Andrew Comben, chief executive, Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival, said: “Brighton Festival’s guest directors reflect the city’s spirit of openness and enquiry and help consolidate the festival’s reputation as a crucible of ideas. The role is designed to inspire an events programme where art highlights and comments on the complexities of the world around us. Nabihah Iqbal personifies the eclectic, intellectually curious and culturally adventurous spirit of Brighton Festival. Working with Nabihah is a joyful, mind-stretching, energising journey through a vast range of art and artists. We can’t wait to bring her vision for the festival to audiences next year and share the excitement she and her collaborators have for this great crucible of culture and ideas.”

Nabihah Iqbal will be Brighton Festival’s 14th guest director, following in the footsteps of Anish Kapoor, Brian Eno, Laurie Anderson, Kae Tempest, Lemn Sissay and, in 2022, architect Marwa Al-Sabouni and theatre-maker Tristan Sharps.

Nabihah said: “It is an absolute honour to take on the role of guest director for Brighton Festival 2023. I’m so grateful for the opportunity to bring together artists and thinkers whose work I truly admire, to culminate in a celebration of creativity, ideas and community.

" It’s so important to support each other, to nurture the spaces and scenes in which we operate and to work together and be open-minded. These are the things which have inspired my vision for the festival. Looking back on my early days of organising DIY music shows in libraries and launderettes with my friends, and now with this incredible curatorial opportunity in front of me, the whole journey of getting to this point feels even more poignant. I’m looking forward to putting together a festival that is beautiful, memorable and inspiring.”

In addition to her work as a musician, Iqbal has built a reputation as a DJ and tastemaker, frequently presenting shows across the BBC on Radio 1, Radio 4, 1Xtra, Asian Network, World Service and 6Music. Reflecting her ethnomusicologist background, she hosts a regular show on NTS Radio, exploring musical traditions and cultures as well as championing new music and artists.

