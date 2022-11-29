After a busy year of national and international performances, Brighton Gay Men’s Chorus are ready to dazzle audiences with their annual Christmas shows.

Spokesman Adam Scott said: “Following on from an open-air performance in Barcelona, Brighton Gay Men’s Chorus are back in their home city and ready to make the yuletide gay! In fact, they’re so keen to jingle their bells, this year’s show is entitled Ding Dong! With its roots set firmly in the Hollywood Christmas rom-com tradition, Ding Dong! might just be the first gay Christmas-romantic-comedy-musical-show set in Brighton the world has ever seen!

"Mirth and merriment are guaranteed as the chorus pulls out all the stops to perform a mix of Christmas classics and pop party-starters. Alongside the glamour, glitz and gorgeous harmonies the chorus are known for, this year’s show will also play host to a very special guest.”

As BrightonGMC chairman Vaughan Leyshon said: “It’s been a busy 12 months and we can all use an extra pair of hands right now. That’s why for our Christmas shows we’ve invited one of Santa’s little helpers to stop by and give us some assistance. Mind you, Brighton’s a bit of a culture shock when you’re from The North Pole so we’ll have to see how he gets on!”

A show big on laughs but with a lot of heart is the perfect match for BrightonGMC’s trademark camp but cultured style, says music director Joe Paxton: “As a community choir we know it’s important to have fun on stage, but we also work hard to bring out the emotion in whatever we sing. This show really gives us the chance to take the audience on that journey with us – all the way from Santa’s Workshop to Brighton!

“Brighton Gay Men’s Chorus was founded in 2005 and has approximately 100 members. They perform regular sell-out shows in the Brighton area, including as part of Brighton Fringe Festival and Pride. As well as their Christmas show, Ding Dong!, they will also be performing in the city’s annual World Aids Day concert. Their founding principles are the three Ss – singing, socialising and support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ding Dong! takes place at St George’s Church, Kemptown, Brighton on December 2 and 3 . Tickets cost £18 (£13 concs) and can be bought from https://tickets.brightongmc.org/