Brighton's “biggest comedy night” will showcase up-and-coming stars

Catherine Bohart (contributed pic)

Live at Brighton Dome on Saturday, October 21 at 7.30pm (door 6.45pm) presents Simon Amstell, Tim Key, Catherine Bohart, Sam Campbell and Katie Green.

A spokesman said: “Live at Brighton Dome is Brighton's biggest comedy night showcasing up-and-coming stars, alongside some of comedy’s best-known names. The masterful Simon Amstell returns to Brighton Dome to headline this edition of Live at Brighton Dome. He is joined by multi award-winning comedian and poet Tim Key and three rising stars in the comedy world: Catherine Bohart, comedian and podcaster, seen on Live at the Apollo and Mock the Week; Sam Campbell, an award-winning Australian comedian and contestant on Channel 4’s Taskmaster; and Katie Green, a finalist at the 2020 Funny Woman awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Headlining the evening is comedian, presenter, screenwriter and director, Simon Amstell. Perhaps best known for presenting Pop World and Never Mind the Buzzcocks, these days, Amstell is focusing on his stand up career with television specials including Set Free, Numb: Live at the BBC and Do Nothing.

“Tim Key is known for his innovative style of comedy and incorporates wordplay, props and poetry into his performances. Tim won the Edinburgh Comedy Award in 2009 and has continued to dazzle audiences with his unique style of stand-up ever since. He has made notable appearances on TV shows like Taskmaster, Peep Show and Inside No. 9.

“Catherine Bohart has fast become one of the most sought-after comedians in the UK and Ireland. She has made multiple appearances on shows such Mock the Week, Late Night Mash and The News Quiz, and currently co-hosts podcast Trusty Hogs, with fellow comedian Helen Bauer.

“One of the most exciting new voices to hit the UK comedy scene, Katie Green was born and raised near San Francisco, in a British and Salvadoran household. Prior to moving to the UK, Katie has been featured in HBO's Women in Comedy Festival, LaughFest, the Funny Women Fest, the San Diego Comedy Festival, and Limestone Comedy Festival. Katie was a Funny Women Finalist in 2020, and in 2022 beat 100's of applicants to secure a place in one of Edinburgh Festival's most prestigious new-comic showcases, 'The Pleasance Comedy Reserve.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad