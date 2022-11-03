Charlotte

With music and lyrics from the Queen of Country, 9 to 5 The Musical tells the story of three workmates Violet, Judy and Doralee who are pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. They concoct a plan to kidnap him and turn the tables in a fun-filled tale which is also just a little bit romantic.

Charlotte has loved being part of it all: “I was new to the area. I moved to Horsham and bought a flat with my partner in 2019 just before the pandemic so that was great timing! I moved in and I always used to do shows when I was younger and it was something that I really wanted to get back into so I did a bit of research because I thought joining a group would be a great way to meet people as well. I looked around and I found HAODS. I went to watch a rehearsal and I was just completely blown away by just how good they were and how welcoming and how friendly, and the singing sounded fantastic I thought that these guys had real talent. My debut was when we did Sister Act in November 2021. It was absolutely amazing and I really enjoyed it. What is lovely about the company is that everybody is made to feel part of the team and so welcome. It was fantastic and all the people in the show are just so talented and give their time free just to make the show happen.”

Charlotte returned to the company to do pit singing in The Producers in May: “I wasn't on the stage. I was under it! They just needed a few extra singers.”

But now she is back above ground for the Dolly Parton musical: “It is just such a lovely feel-good musical. It's hilarious and it's got great characters and it's just really fun and the songs are all Dolly Parton songs most people know. If you're a Dolly Parton fan it is perfect for you and I am a big Dolly fan. She is incredible, her big hair, her big personality. I think she's just amazing and I've always been a fan of hers but before doing this show I didn't realise just how many amazing hits she had had.

“I am playing the Dolly part. I'm not impersonating Dolly but the character has a lot of her traits. She's got the big hair and she is sweet and funny and sexy but doesn't take any rubbish from anybody. She's got many sides to her. She is a sweet country and western singer that has big dreams and she is really kind to everyone but she is ostracised by all the women in the office because they think that she is having an affair with the boss. She has that vulnerable side to her. She just wants to be friends with everybody but no one gives her the time of day because they think she is doing something a bit wrong but then she gets her life back on track and shows everybody who she is. They give the boss what he deserves to make sure he is not going to continue treating people in the way that he has done. We see the lead females going on this big journey during the show so they can stand tall and walk with confidence.