BROS offer final show at Regis Centre before closure for refurbishment

“Anything Goes is Cole Porter’s iconic joyful musical, featuring heart-warming romance, show-stopping dance routines and the most uplifting score, including the iconic I Get A Kick Out of You, You’re the Top, Blow, Gabriel, Blow and of course, the breath-taking tap number that is Anything Goes. BROS were one of the first companies to perform at the Regis Centre, when it was built in 1980, with The Dancing Years. Anything Goes will now be the last show in the auditorium before the building’s much anticipated refurbishment. Music, dance, laughs and the age-old tale of boy meets girl... Anything Goes is delightful, delicious and de-lovely. With large casts, glorious sets and sumptuous costumes, BROS Musical Productions’ shows are always worth watching.