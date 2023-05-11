Edit Account-Sign Out
BROS offer final show at Regis Centre before closure for refurbishment

BROS Musical Productions return to the Alexandra Theatre in Bognor Regis from May 16 to 20 with Anything Goes – another big Broadway spectacle, certain to have you smiling from ear to ear, promises show and venue spokeswoman Caroline Bennett.

By Phil Hewitt
Published 11th May 2023, 14:05 BST
Anything GoesAnything Goes
Anything Goes

“Anything Goes is Cole Porter’s iconic joyful musical, featuring heart-warming romance, show-stopping dance routines and the most uplifting score, including the iconic I Get A Kick Out of You, You’re the Top, Blow, Gabriel, Blow and of course, the breath-taking tap number that is Anything Goes. BROS were one of the first companies to perform at the Regis Centre, when it was built in 1980, with The Dancing Years. Anything Goes will now be the last show in the auditorium before the building’s much anticipated refurbishment. Music, dance, laughs and the age-old tale of boy meets girl... Anything Goes is delightful, delicious and de-lovely. With large casts, glorious sets and sumptuous costumes, BROS Musical Productions’ shows are always worth watching.

"A very popular musical amongst theatre-goers, Anything Goes runs from Tuesday, May 16 to Saturday, May 20, but is only on for six performances, so don’t miss out! Tickets can be booked via the Alexandra Theatre box office on 01243 861010 or online at www.alexandratheatre.co.uk, where the venue’s full programme of events can be found.”

Anything Goes is a musical with music and lyrics by Cole Porter. The original book was by Guy Bolton and P G Wodehouse, revised by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse.

