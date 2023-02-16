Bugsy Malone the movie – a gangster musical featuring only kids - became an instant classic when it was released in 1976. Now it’s touring with three sets of youngsters alternating to play the lead roles.

You cannot fault the performance by this young ensemble at Chichester Festival Theatre. They race through this musical with energy, panache and bags of professional enthusiasm. The choreography – especially the boxing scene – is delivered with pin-point precision.

Gabriel Payne was performing the title role of Bugsy on the night we attended – and this young guy is as charismatic as he is charming. He wins the audience over in a second.

The set is suitably dark and menacing reflecting the death and destruction of two gangs at war who will stop at nothing to destroy each other.

Luchia Moss, Alicia Belgarde, Taziva-Faye Katsande as Tallulah, Alisha Capon, Georgia Pemberton. The cast were not necessarily those who performed on the night we reviewed at Chichester Festival Theatre: Pamela Raith Photography.

So far so good, but to be blunt Bugsy Malone is not everyone’s cup of tea. Although it is rated as one of the greatest all-time musicals, it divided opinion at the time of the movie’s release and it still remains a clumsy, uncomfortable construct for those who like better story lines and want a little more warmth. I fall into that category.

Despite their best cajoling, most of the audience was not to be persuaded to stand up for the final number which perhaps indicated that I was not alone in my lack of enthusiasm for this concept.

That said, if you like Bugsy, this production is a superb interpretation of it – and the kids are simply brilliant and deserve all the applause you can give them.