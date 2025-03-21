Burgess Hill Entertains Angels with bitter-sweet comedy
As the village vicar, Grace’s husband used to love sitting alone by the stream in his garden. Now he’s gone, it’s time for Grace to discover exactly what her husband had been hiding from.
Entertaining Angels is full of unexpected turns, recognisable characters and biting wit. Its debut in 2006 starred Penelope Keith, and played to a record-breaking 26,000 people in just over three weeks.
Entertaining Angels will be playing from the 10th – 12th April 2025 at the Burgess Hill Theatre in Church Walk. Tickets, £13-£15, are available from the Box Office in Church Walk (10am-12pm Saturday 22nd / 29th March), online at ticketsource.co.uk/burgess-hill-theatre-club*, or by calling 0333 666 3366*.
This amateur production is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd on behalf of Samuel French Ltd. www.concordtheatricals.co.uk
Find out more at burgesshilltheatreclub.com
*Calls charged at local rates / booking fee applies