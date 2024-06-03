Burlesque artist celebrates new World Record at the Gove Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Friday, June 7, at the Grove Theatre in Eastbourne, the “My Heart Belongs To Branson” burlesque artist, Sapphira will be joining Cherry Danceat Cabaret Cerises to celebrate setting a new World Record for the World’s Largest Online Burlesque Class and to debut for her first ever performance and sign copies of her book in Sussex.

Sapphira (real name Priscilla Silcock) is the flamboyant Australian artist who cheekily asked Sir Richard Branson to be her Valentine 10 years ago in a fun YouTube series and she has upped the ante launching World Burlesque Day and set a world record validated by Spanish notaries Official World Record with 14 schools around the world including Cherry Dance Eastbourne for the World’s Largest Online Burlesque Class at 155 people.

The world record was created to raise awareness burlesque is a mental health tool on World Burlesque Day and this year the day reached 151 countries and the world record included 155.

Now, to cement the online success in person, the two organisers Cheryl Tibbals proprietor of Cherry Dance and Sapphira who is also the author of Burlesque or Bust a mental health memoir are meeting in person for the first time and celebrating on stage as well at the Cherry Dance’s Cabaret Cerise show concluding with a book signing.

2016 Meet & Greet Sapphira and Sir Richard Branson.

Cabaret Cerises is a non-stop high energy entertainment show that was founded by business owner and dance instructor Cheryl Tibbals and arts & design graduate Simon Drake and has been running locally for nine years in theatres, local events and festivals.

“After many years singing the My Heart Belongs To Branson song on stages around the world it feels like coming full circle to conclude World Burlesque Day in person in Sussex where Sir Richard himself once went to school,” says Sapphira.

“I used this tongue-in-cheek song to get his attention and get mentored for my vision to take burlesque to the world and I’m proud to have met him in person at Virgin Distruptors in 2016 and been accepted on the VirginStepUp programme in 2023, the My Heart Belongs To Branson saga has its own chapter in my book because I’ve taken a lot of risks to set up the Ibiza and travel the world elevating burlesque and it’s truly an honour to be welcomed on stage at Cabaret Cerise for my first Sussex performance and book signing.”

“I am delighted that our school Cherry Dance was part of something so global setting a world record online,” says Cheryl.

Sapphira will sign copies of Burlesque or Bust.

“We have done many things in Eastbourne over the years we would love more people to come to see our show Cabaret Cerise or join our classes that not only include burlesque but yoga and pole-dancing because I know movement is key to good mental health and I’m passionate about running a business that supports that aim.”

Sapphira previously dedicated her participant certificate in the 2014 Guinness World Record organised by Melbourne group Burleskathon which included 77 other performers to Sir Richard Branson and she has been inspired by Virgin Holidays who set a burlesque world record in Trafalgar Square London in 2011, too.

To add to the celebrations, Erik Lee Preminger, son of America’s iconic Gypsy Rose Lee made a brief appearance, too.

What is Burlesque?

Burlesque is a style of dance that stems from theatre and comedy which has experienced a revival over the past 20 years. It has a focus on the tasteful element of tease and helps many participants with body confidence.

What: Cabaret Cerises

When: Friday, June 7.

Time: 8pm to 10pm