Can cinema sing? Peacehaven Players brings you Magic Of The Movies

Music of the Movies features well known and well-loved songs from movies throughout many eras so there will be songs for everyone. Judith Foot (Director)

This June Peacehaven Players brings you Music of the Movies. A feast of songs from cinema across 8 reels. Featuring 31 unforgettable songs from the big screen to get your feet tapping and your emotions stirring. Favourites such as New York New York, Raindrops Keep Fallin' on my Head, Staying Alive, Love is all Around and Jai Ho. There’s comedy too, with six original sketches with a cinematic theme. Lots more details will be appearing on the Players’ website and Facebook page.

The Players have been hard at working since February crafting this show. Songs learnt and steps remembered to bring the sounds of Hollywood to a stage very near you.

The review will be presented in cabaret style. The audience will be seated around tables and the bar is ever open for snacks plus drinks alcoholic and not.

Presenting your entertainers

You can see the show on the stage at Community House, Peacehaven on Friday 6th June at 7:30 and Saturday 7th June at 2:30 and 7:30.

Standard tickets are just £13.50 with concessions for children, seniors, carers and groups. They can be purchased from www.peacehavenplayers.co.uk from Peacehaven Information Office, Telscombe Civic Centre or phone 0333 666 3366.

Now’s the time to get tickets. Some maybe available on the door. Best to phone first to be sure.