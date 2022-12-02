Caroline Quentin is missing a fourth day at Chichester Festival Theatre – but hopes to return to Mrs Warren's Profession for Saturday.

Caroline Quentin and Rose Quentin in Mrs Warren's Profession - Photo by Pamela Raith

Tuesday night’s performance was cancelled. Wednesday and Thursday performances continued with an understudy – and the understudy will be in place again today (Friday).

A CFT spokesman said: “Sadly Caroline still isn’t well enough to do this evening’s performance, though she is very much hoping to get here for tomorrow (Saturday)’s performances.”

Twice winner of the British Comedy Award for Best Comedy Actress, Caroline Quentin made her Chichester debut in 2018’s Me and My Girl. Her many television roles have ranged from Men Behaving Badly and Jonathan Creek to Stephen Poliakoff’s Dancing on the Edge.

Shortly after graduating in 2019, Rose Quentin starred in the horror movie York Witches Society, and recently appeared on tour in a new stage version of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

Mrs Warren’s daughter Vivie has never really known much about her mother. A sensible young woman, she has enjoyed a comfortable upbringing, a Cambridge education, a generous monthly allowance and now has ambitions to go into Law. Is it conceivable that her privilege and respectability has been financed from the profits of the world’s oldest profession? How will Vivie react when she finds out the startling truth about her mother’s business empire and that freedom comes at an emotional price?

