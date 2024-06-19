Celebrate 40 years of musical magic with the Rattonians!
Join the Rattonians as they mark forty incredible years of entertaining Eastbourne! This milestone celebration promises to be a spectacular event, inviting audiences to relive the magic of their journey from 1984 to the present day.
Expect an unforgettable evening filled with breathtaking dance numbers, stunning vocal performances, and, of course, an abundance of sequins! The Rattonians have built a legacy of top-notch musical theatre, consistently wowing audiences with their exceptional productions.
As they commemorate this significant anniversary, the Rattonians renew their commitment to bringing fresh and exciting theatre to Eastbourne for many years to come. This celebration is not just a look back at their rich history, but also a glimpse into their bright future in the world of musical theatre.
Don’t miss out on this extraordinary event! The show will feature numbers from Chicago, West Side Story, Copacabana, Shrek, Beauty and The Beast and many more! Join us for a night of nostalgia, celebration, and unparalleled entertainment as we honour four decades of musical magic with the Rattonians.
Event Details:
- Wednesday 31st July - Saturday 3rd August 2024
- Wednesday 31st: 8:00pm, Thursday 1st: 2:30pm & 7:30pm, Friday 2nd: 7:30pm, Saturday 3rd: 2:30pm & 7:30pm
- The Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne
- Box Office 01323 802020, www.royalhippodrome.com
About the Rattonians:
Since their inception in 1984, the Rattonians have been dedicated to producing high-quality musical theatre. Founded at Ratton School by Drama Teacher Mark Adams and his wife Melanie, the group has gone from strength to strength, staging over 60 musicals in the past forty years. Recently, their son Alex and his wife Debbie have joined the production team, making the Rattonians a true family affair. With a passion for performance and a commitment to excellence, they have become a beloved staple in Eastbourne’s cultural scene.
