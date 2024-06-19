Celebrate 40 years of musical magic with the Rattonians!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Rattonians: 40 Years & Counting | Wed 31st July - Sat 3rd Aug | Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne.

Join the Rattonians as they mark forty incredible years of entertaining Eastbourne! This milestone celebration promises to be a spectacular event, inviting audiences to relive the magic of their journey from 1984 to the present day.

Expect an unforgettable evening filled with breathtaking dance numbers, stunning vocal performances, and, of course, an abundance of sequins! The Rattonians have built a legacy of top-notch musical theatre, consistently wowing audiences with their exceptional productions.

As they commemorate this significant anniversary, the Rattonians renew their commitment to bringing fresh and exciting theatre to Eastbourne for many years to come. This celebration is not just a look back at their rich history, but also a glimpse into their bright future in the world of musical theatre.

Copcabana | 2018

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary event! The show will feature numbers from Chicago, West Side Story, Copacabana, Shrek, Beauty and The Beast and many more! Join us for a night of nostalgia, celebration, and unparalleled entertainment as we honour four decades of musical magic with the Rattonians.

Event Details:

- Wednesday 31st July - Saturday 3rd August 2024

- Wednesday 31st: 8:00pm, Thursday 1st: 2:30pm & 7:30pm, Friday 2nd: 7:30pm, Saturday 3rd: 2:30pm & 7:30pm

Top Hat | 2019

- The Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne

- Box Office 01323 802020, www.royalhippodrome.com

About the Rattonians: