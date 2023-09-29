Celebrating Kate Bush's mystery and her appeal

An Evening Without Kate Bush Photo - pic by Steve Ullathorne

Sarah-Louise Young will explore the music and mythology of one of the most influential voices in British music. You can howl with The Hounds Of Love and dance on the moors with Wuthering Heights. As Sarah-Louise says, Kate's not there, but you are.

The show is at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford on Saturday, October 7 at 7.30pm – a celebration of an artist who has always surprised and confounded her critics.

“I had made a show with Russell Lucas about Julie Andrews years before and we had a lot of fun with that and so we started to explore the idea of who the untouchable artists are. Tribute bands are great fun but if the original artists still exist then you don't really need to see them. Nobody should impersonate Julie Andrews because her voice is so unique but what you can do is tell a story about the fandom and the great love that people have for her and so we started thinking about Kate Bush in a similar way. We had both been big fans of Kate Bush for years but the fact is she didn't perform live for more than 30 years. Obviously she is very, very different to Julie Andrews because she makes her own music whereas Julie Andrews is a conduit for other people's music but what we realised is that there is this incredible band of Kate Bush fans that really, really adore her work and accept that she is this very, very private person who makes work and then goes to a forest clearing and leaves it for everyone as her gift and then disappears again. That's the fandom and we wanted to look at that fandom, this incredible gathering of people that she inspires.

“We loved her music and we were going to do this show years earlier but she came back and did (her 2014 concert residency) Before the Dawn (her first shows since 1979's The Tour of Life). We just decided that it would seem a bit cynical to do the show then and obviously that gave us more time to absorb the material.