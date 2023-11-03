Chichester and Eastbourne dates for New Sussex Opera
Performances include St Paul's Church, Chichester on Friday, November 10 at 7.30pm and St Saviour's Church, Eastbourne on Sunday, November 19 at 4pm.
Chairman Ruth Loughton said: “Sir John will be joined by some of the talented artists who have sung roles in our productions in recent years. Anthony Flaum sang Paris in La Belle Hélène in 2019 and Tremolini in The Princess of Trébizonde in 2021. Thalie Knights sang the role of Frédèrik in Mignon in 2015. Rebecca Hughes was a page in The Princess of Trébizonde, Friquette in Belle Lurette and Siebel in Faust earlier this year. Keira Smitheram was a page in The Princess of Trébizonde, Toinette in Belle Lurette and Marguerite in Faust earlier this year. Harry Gration sang the role of Mephistopheles in Faust and Michael Temporal Darrell sang Valentin in Faust and of course New Sussex Opera Chorus itself. You can expect duets, ensembles and choruses, as well as solos – some familiar, some lesser known, with a reprise of past favourites and a taster of the future. These concerts will include excerpts from Gounod, Mussorgsky, Verdi, Sullivan, Wagner, Lampe, R Strauss, Bizet and Saint-Saëns. Our next fully staged opera in spring 2024 is The Dragon of Wantley by Lampe.”
More details on newsussexopera.org. New Sussex Opera aims to: stage brilliant performances of hidden gems, bring the delight and excitement of opera to new audiences, create opportunities for performers and back-stage specialists to hone their talents; advance their careers; and nurture new creative talent of any age.
“Despite our name, our reputation extends way beyond our home territory. While our chorus-led productions play to capacity houses around Sussex, London’s prestigious Cadogan Hall regularly hosts our major productions – and you can get an idea of their musical and theatrical quality and impact by looking at our past productions and reviews.”