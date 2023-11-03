Chichester and Eastbourne dates for New Sussex Opera

Chairman Ruth Loughton said: “Sir John will be joined by some of the talented artists who have sung roles in our productions in recent years. Anthony Flaum sang Paris in La Belle Hélène in 2019 and Tremolini in The Princess of Trébizonde in 2021. Thalie Knights sang the role of Frédèrik in Mignon in 2015. Rebecca Hughes was a page in The Princess of Trébizonde, Friquette in Belle Lurette and Siebel in Faust earlier this year. Keira Smitheram was a page in The Princess of Trébizonde, Toinette in Belle Lurette and Marguerite in Faust earlier this year. Harry Gration sang the role of Mephistopheles in Faust and Michael Temporal Darrell sang Valentin in Faust and of course New Sussex Opera Chorus itself. You can expect duets, ensembles and choruses, as well as solos – some familiar, some lesser known, with a reprise of past favourites and a taster of the future. These concerts will include excerpts from Gounod, Mussorgsky, Verdi, Sullivan, Wagner, Lampe, R Strauss, Bizet and Saint-Saëns. Our next fully staged opera in spring 2024 is The Dragon of Wantley by Lampe.”