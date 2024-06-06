Chichester Conservatoire students present world premiere of new musical SCHOLL

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Musical Theatre Performance Company is very proud to present the World Premiere of this brand-new British Musical as the seventh instalment of the New Musical Summer Project, in which they have previously premiered GULLIVER'S TRAVELS (Chambers/Rapps), NOTRE DAME (Court), THE STATIONMASTER (Connor/Pearce), MARRIAGE Á LA MODE (Miller/Saxton), HOURGLASS (Applin/Pearse) and REANIMATOR (Glasstone).

The initiative returns this summer to present the highly anticipated world premiere of Ella Grace's new musical. SCHOLL is Produced by Andrew Wright, Directed and Choreographed by Ian McFarlane with Musical Direction from Bianca Fung and Design by Francine Huin-Wah.

Working in collaboration with Musical Theatre Network and Mercury Musical Developments, the annual project allows writers the opportunity to realise a fully staged and produced version of the work in its current state

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SCHOLL is based on the true story of siblings Hans and Sophie Scholl who risked everything in their attempt bring down the Nazi regime. Whilst what they did was extraordinary, SCHOLL focuses on Hans and Sophie’s human journey, Hans’ reckoning with his sexuality at a time when being queer was illegal, and how that sent him on a profound journey of personal growth. Sophie’s frustrations around not fitting the model of what she was told a young woman should be – and both of their passages through youth and into early adulthood, with all the despair, joy and hope that brings.

Students Erin Bright and Toby Mason who play the lead roles of Sophie and Hans Scholl

Producer Andrew Wright says “Scholl is a stunning new musical work that confronts one of the most oppressive political regimes in history through a lens that depicts how strength and optimism can be found, even in the darkest of times. We are delighted to be enabling the first fully produced version of the work!”

Final year student Erin Bright, who plays the central role of Sophie Scholl, comments on the experience “I’m so grateful and excited to be playing Sophie Scholl in this production. It’s very exciting to be able to portray such a raw and real story and I hope I can do justice to the wonderful person she was. The music is so beautiful and we’re having such a great time in rehearsals.”

Second year student Toby Mason, who plays Sophie’s brother Hans says “I’ve been so lucky to be playing the role of Hans Scholl in the world premiere of Scholl. It’s so exciting to be part of this process working on an entirely new musical. Working with our incredible creative team and the writer of the show has been a complete privilege. Hopefully, our production can give justice to the real lives of Hans and Sophie Scholl and the white rose.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writer Ella Grace reflected on what led her to write the show; “Scholl tells the interwoven stories of siblings Hans and Sophie Scholl who risked everything to try and bring down the Nazi Party. Whilst what they attempted to do was remarkable, I was more interested in telling the story of who Hans and Sophie were as people and their joyful, painful, frustrating journeys of self-discovery”.

She goes on to say “After presenting the show at the musical theatre showcase BEAM last year, I was thrilled to be invited to mount Scholl’s first full production with Chichester Conservatoire’s Musical Theatre Performance Company. I’m so excited to be bringing the world of the Scholls and their friends alive with such a talented and hardworking group of young people”

SCHOLL performs in The Assembly Theatre, University of Chichester, Bognor Regis Campus, PO21 1HR on 20th and 21st June at 7:30pm and 22nd June at 2:30pm and 7:30pm.

TO BOOK TICKETS visit: www.chi.ac.uk/department-music/box-office

Price £14 (Full Price)/£12 (Conc)/£8(NUS)