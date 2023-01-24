Following a successful 2021-22 season, the Musical Theatre Performance Company at the University of Chichester is kicking off 2023 in style with an irreverently humorous musical comedy.

Urinetown company

The company is led by resident producer Andrew Wright with direction by Cristian Valle, musical direction by Daniel Looseley and choreography by Ruth Seager.

Andrew said: “Urinetown is a hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, municipal politics and musical theatre itself!

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Final-year student, Aurum Elertas, who is playing the lead role of Bobby Strong, said: “This is shaping into such a remarkable production. The attention to detail from the creative team is unmatched, and along with the great amount of energy and commitment from the cast, we are all eagerly rising to the challenge that is Urinetown”.

Fellow third-year student Amber-Rose Young, who plays Hope Cladwell, added: “We are having the most incredible time rehearsing and cannot wait to be able to share such an incredible piece of work at the beautiful New Theatre Royal”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Producer Andrew added: “Inspired by the works of Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill and praised for reinvigorating the very notion of what a musical could be, Urinetown, billed as hilariously funny and touchingly honest, has been delighting audiences for over 20 years with its outrageous perspective, wickedly modern wit, and sustained ability to produce gales of unbridled laughter”.