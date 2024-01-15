Chichester Symphony Orchestra to launch Friends group

“Membership of the Friends will aim to raise funds for the orchestra and, just as importantly, to bring a love of classical music to both existing and new audiences. It will provide advance information by email of our future concert programmes, a total of two concert tickets (with reserved seating) per year of your membership. A joint membership will provide four tickets in total. There will be an opportunity to meet the orchestra’s members informally through an open rehearsal. Friends will also be invited to attend the AGM and social gathering later in the year. Other exclusive activities may also be offered. The Friends scheme will be launched in summer 2024 to take effect from September. I think it is fair to say that the Chichester Symphony Orchestra is always looking for ways to appeal to new audiences. We don't want to lose sight of our core audience, however. We are mindful that getting the right venue is an important consideration – acoustics, seating volume, and accessibility are all important considerations, alongside overall cost. As a registered charity, the orchestra's finances are robust but we don't have money to spare and we would prefer to spend wisely where we need to – such as on additional players for our concert programmes where specific musicians are needed. We pay our leader and conductor a small fee for their work throughout the year and of course we have the occasional soloists in our concert programmes who would be paid a fee. The orchestra's income comes primarily from members who pay an annual subscription, the sale of concert tickets and a small occasional grant from Chichester City Council.”​