With The Band of HM Royal Marines Collingwood and Chichester Cathedral Choir this annual musical treat is staged at the Festival Theatre from 5 – 10 December.

Christmas has officially arrived in Chichester. There is no more glorious welcome to the festive period than the Christmas Concerts; and like a magnificent feast it is a menu packed with all the seasonal favourites and served up by the magnificent Royal Marines band.

All our best-loved carols are featured – in one artistic arrangement or another – Hark! The Herald Angels Sing; O Come, all ye faithful; The first Nowell; and Joy to the World.

The audience even gets the chance to join in with the singing.

Christmas Concerts at Chichester Festival Theatre

Then there all those wonderful foot-tapping tunes – Jingle Bells; We wish you a merry Christmas; and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.

The soundtrack from the spectacular Polar Express is given pride of place in the first half, while the second moves to its emotional conclusion with the rousing We Wish You a Britannic Christmas.

How good to start the evening by standing for the National Anthem. What a joy to discover a host of lesser known festive works through the choir – introducing two female members for the first time in 950 years! hurrah! – and its more mature members Close Company.

There is humour, there is variety, and there is the precision of the Corps of Drums. It is all superb quality.

