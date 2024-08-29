Cluedo 2 at Worthing's Connaught Theatre: characters and cast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cluedo 2 is coming to Worthing this Autumn bringing with it a murder mystery full of twists and turns. The exceptional cast are taking on the famed characters of the game with new backstories and relationships to each other. Get your magnifying glasses at the ready to take a closer look at Cluedo 2’s players.

Cluedo’s Characters

The iconic characters of the Cluedo game are recognised by their distinctive, colour coded names. The six of them are based on classic archetypes that could be found in any murder mystery novel from the early 20th century. The original design for the game patented more characters such as Mr. Brown, Mr. Gold, Miss Grey, and Mrs. Silver, but these were eventually removed. In some spin-off versions a character with the name Silver or Grey has been reintroduced, often appearing as a member of the police force. The game’s mystery revolves around the murder of Dr. Black, the owner of the mansion where the game is set.

Female characters include Miss Scarlett as the game’s femme fatale character, represented in red. She is described as cunning, despite her age and in some versions her player always rolls first. Mrs White, whose playing token is unsurprisingly white, is the third female character who is usually portrayed as a cook or housekeeper. Her role as a domestic worker usually links her to the game’s mansion setting and the deceased Mr Black, or to one of the other characters. Mrs Peacock, who is represented in blue, is the game’s dowager socialite with several deceased husbands. In some versions she is romantically linked to Colonel Mustard.

Cluedo 2

The male characters also fit classic stereotypes for 1920s and 30s murder-mystery suspects: a military officer, a man of god, and an academic. Colonel Mustard, represented in yellow, is portrayed as a dapper and dangerous war hero. Professor Plum has a purple token. He is described as absent minded and his player rolls last in some versions. Finally, Reverend Green is represented by a predictably green token. In North American versions his name and character were changed to Mr Green, an avaricious mobster or business man, as it was thought the American public would take issue with a religious leader being a murder suspect.

Who’s Who in the Whodunnit?

Set in the swinging 60s, this Cluedo adventure sees the colourful characters come together for Rick Black, a fading rock star trying to reignite his career. The Honourable Mrs Emerald Peacock, Colonel Eugene Mustard, ‘Professor’ Alex Plum, Miss Annabel Scarlett, ‘The Reverend’ Hal Green and the housekeeper Mrs White - move from room to room, trying to escape the murderer and survive the night.

Jason Durr - Colonel Mustard

Jason will be appearing in Cluedo 2 as the eccentric Colonel Mustard. Complete with a handlebar moustache and drawling southern American accent, Mustard is the power-hungry manager of fading rockstar Rick Black. After Jason trained at LAMDA, he went straight to the Royal Shakespeare Company, working with director Trevor Nunn in Measure For Measure and The Blue Angel, followed by Macbeth directed by Adrian Noble. He’s no stranger to murder mysteries having appeared in many of TVs top crime dramas over his career, including Inspector Morse, Midsummer Murders, Lewis, and Agatha Christie’s Marple: The Blue Geranium.

Ellie Leach - Miss Scarlett

Cluedo 2 marks Ellie’s stage debut, but she has been acting professionally since the age of nine when she was cast in Coronation Street as Faye Windass. She is best known to millions of TV viewers after she and dance partner Vito were crowned Strictly Come Dancing champions in December 2023. Born and raised in Manchester she began attending acting lessons at the age of four to overcome a natural shyness. Ellie is an ambassador for the When You Wish Upon A Star charity and a patron of the Willow Wood Hospice in Stalybridge. In Cluedo 2, Miss Scarlett is Rick Black’s young Interior Designer. In a red mini dress and white gogo boots Ellie’s Scarlett really looks the part of a young creative in the swinging 60s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah Boyce - Mrs Peacock

Hannah will be playing Mrs Peacock, Rick Black’s acerbic wife with a rocky relationship history. Originally from Glasgow, Hannah trained on the Musical Theatre Course at The Dance School of Scotland where she achieved the highest mark at that time in Trinity College London’s history for her Performance Diploma. She then moved to England where she earned a first class honours degree from Guildford School of Acting. Outside of acting in theatre and TV, Hannah also works as a theatre director and writer, as well as a creative producer and production designer in film.

Dawn Buckland - Mrs White

Mrs White, Rick Black’s housekeeper, knows all the secret quirks of the mansion. Dawn’s captivating stage presence and commanding performance as Black’s long-suffering domestic worker will keep audiences on their toes and entertained. Dawn has worked extensively in TV and film as well as stage. In recent years she has appeared in films such as Wonka, Mamma Mia 2 'Here We Go Again', Disney’s live action Beauty and the Beast, and has just wrapped on the new Disney Plus/ Apple TV series A Thousand Blows. She has worked as a director and choreographer throughout her career.

Edward Howells - Professor Plum

The ‘Professor’ Plum of Cluedo 2 is not the academic you might expect. He’s an old friend, assistant and roadie for Rick Black from his days as a rock legend. Edward Howells will be taking on the role. He graduated from LAMDA in 2011, and has experience in farcical theatre having recently played Dennis in The Play That Goes Wrong (West End and tour) and was Swing on the first Cluedo tour. 2023 was a very exciting year for him – he filmed his television debut The Marlow Murder Club and launched a podcast The Unbreakable Movie Chain.

Gabriel Paul - Reverend Green

Reverend Hal Green (not Al Green) will be played by Gabriel Paul. This man of God is Rick Black’s former songwriting partner, who mysteriously disappeared around the time Black’s career took a downward turn. A Vietnam vet who found the Lord, he’s back to see if Black has still ‘got it’ without his help. Gabriel is another cast member with previous experience in the genre, having been part of The Play That Goes Wrong in the West End and on tour since 2019. Having trained at the Birmingham School of Acting, Gabriel has appeared on TV, film and stage for many years and honoured to be donning the dog collar to play Reverend Green, for this thrilling adventure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other cast members include Liam Horrigan as the unfortunate Rick Black, Tiwai Muza as PC Silver, and Jack Bennet as Wadsworth, an actor hired to play a butler who ends up taking his role a bit too seriously.

Uncover the Mystery

Every character has a motive, everybody is a suspect. Come along to Cluedo 2 to find out whodunnit - and who will survive to the finale. Cluedo 2 is on at the Connaught Theatre 24th-28th September. Don’t miss your chance to help solve this thrilling mystery.