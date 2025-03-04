Comedian Joe Wells brings his inclusive stand-up show to Chichester

Entertainer Joe Wells will be performing a charity comedy gig at the University of Chichester on 3 April to raise money for neurodivergent and disabled communities.

Joe, an autistic comedian, writer and podcast host known for his sharp wit and insightful comedy, uses his platform to challenge perceptions and celebrate neurodiversity.

He first gained recognition as a political comedian and has performed alongside Frankie Boyle, Alexei Sayle, and Stephen K Amos. His work - both online and on stage - resonates with audiences through personal and social commentary, focusing on thought-provoking material about mental health, autism and identity. Joe said: “I’m super excited to be sharing my new show with the University while also raising money for some great neurodivergent charities.”

Josie Maitland, Lecturer in Education at the University of Chichester, said: “We are so pleased to welcome Joe to Chichester for what promises to be an evening of laughter, connection and community. This event reflects the University’s strong commitment to neuro-affirmative values, inclusion and amplifying diverse voices - not just in comedy, but in every aspect of life.”

Across the University of Chichester’s education programmes, students can develop a specialism in special needs and inclusion, with inclusive practices embedded throughout the curriculum. Specialist courses are also available for those seeking focused expertise, including the BA (Hons) Education, Special Needs and Disability (www.chi.ac.uk/education/course/ba-hons-education-special-needs-and-disability) and the MA Inclusive Special Education (www.chi.ac.uk/education/course/ma-inclusive-special-education). More information about education programmes can be found at: www.chi.ac.uk/education/.

The performance will be held on 3 April at 7.30pm in The Showroom, University of Chichester. Book your tickets here.

Proceeds for the show will be split between a cause Joe has selected (Abilities For Life, Portsmouth) and a cause local to the University (the SANDS project).

Minimum suggested donation £10. Abilities For Life (www.facebook.com/Abilitesforlife) is a social group for people with disabilities and special needs who are aged 25 and over and live in the Portsmouth area.

The SAND Project (www.thesandproject.co.uk) offers practical, meaningful learning experiences in real-life settings to young people aged 16-25 with EHCPs.