Comedy thriller Cluedo has hit the stage in Brighton starring Michelle Collins – how to get your tickets

Cluedo will be performed at Theatre Royal Brighton until Saturday, June 18 Photo by Craig Sugden

Daniel Casey, star of ITV's Midsummer Murders and Michelle Collins, star of EastEnders and Coronation Street, are taking to the stage in Brighton this week as they bring a detective board game to life.

Based on the classic Hasbro detective board game loved by generations and the hit 1985 Paramount film CLUE, Cluedo is currently touring until the end of July and is on at Brighton’s Theatre Royal this week, up to and including Saturday (June 18).

Tickets are priced from just £13 and are available to book at Cluedo Tickets | Theatre Royal Brighton in Brighton | ATG Tickets

Daniel Casey is playing Professor Plum while Michelle Collins is starring as Miss Scarlett.

Read what Michelle Collins had to say about the play and her role here: Was it Miss Scarlett? Find out on the Southampton and Brighton stages with EastEnders star Michelle Collins | SussexWorld (sussexexpress.co.uk)

A theatre spokesman said: “When Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs Peacock, Reverend Green, Mrs White and Colonel Mustard arrive at a country house one dark and stormy evening, they are surprised to find they have all received the same intriguing invitation from Lord Boddy. It soon becomes clear that they all have something to hide as the mystery and hysteria grows and the inhabitants and guests of Boddy Manor are killed off one by one, with a variety of familiar weapons, leaving everyone to wonder, who will be next!"

The new play, directed by Mark Bell (The Play That Goes Wrong) keeps you guessing right up to the finale as both the guests and audience try to work out whodunnit…. with what... and where!