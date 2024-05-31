Coram Boy at Chichester Festival Theatre: REVIEW: one boy's all-consuming love of music sounds a warning on fortunes built on human misery
It is easy to date the period in English history that this play depicts. An older George Frideric Handel – arguably most noted for composing Messiah – figures in the plot.
This is early to mid eighteenth century and sublime baroque music helps shape this exploration of the early life of Alexander Ashbrook (Louisa Binder and in the second half Will Antenbring) – a young man who is the heir to one of the largest fortunes in England.
Alexander has one over-riding love – music. He sees it in colours, is composing all the time, and his angelic voice gives it form. It utterly defines him.
But he has struck an unsatisfactory bargain with his father who wants him to follow in his footsteps of making a fortune from trade in the colonies.
He will be permitted to study music until his voice breaks in puberty.
His privileged world collapses when, at that moment, he finds his father singularly unprepared to extend his musical education while, simultaneously, another love enters his life – a cousin with whom he unknowingly fathers a child.
On a superficial level there then follows a plot that could have come straight out of Shakespeare or a Restoration Comedy – packed as it is with coincidental meetings that finally conspire to bring the play to its conclusion.
But this is no comedy. Dark forces ominously swirl and behind the mask of aristocratic well-heeled Georgian society lurks brutal truths of the time.
Slavery and hard labour endured in the colonies to fund the silks and sugar of the gentry was the invisible price that was paid. Meanwhile, destitute pregnant women were forced to hand over their babies to those who charged a fat fee but showed no mercy in what happened next.
The play’s title Coram Boy takes its name from Thomas Coram who was shocked at the number of babies dying on the streets of London and, despite huge public opposition, established a children’s home in 1741 known as a foundling hospital – of which Handel became a governor.
With a Royal Charter granted by King George II, he enlisted the support of the ladies of the aristocracy.
So this production can be viewed on many levels. As a slice of social history. As a reminder of the evils of slavery. As a signal of emerging philanthropy that was to reshape society eventually. Or as a love story – a tale of hope, of reconciliation, and the power of beautiful music.
For all these reasons it is not always comfortable viewing. But it is delivered with exquisite skill and it rapaciously demands and holds the audience’s attention throughout its 2 hours and 55 minutes.
Binder, who doubles as both Alexander and his son, is utterly superb – with a voice that sets this play ablaze; while the choirboys (and girls) and the musicians imbue the production with a richness and magnificence that will mark this out as a not to be missed piece of elegant theatre.
