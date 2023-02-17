Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn will be taking to the stage when the UK tour of Peter James’ Wish You Were Dead comes to Worthing and Brighton.

Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn is coming to stages Worthing and Brighton in Peter James' Wish You Were Dead

Best known for her seven-year starring role as Sinead Tinker in Coronation Street, for which she won a National Television Award, as well as Waterloo Road, Hollyoaks and the 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing – Katie will be taking over the role of Cleo Moreyfrom Giovanna Fletcher.

Katie will join other star cast members George Rainsford (Casualty, Holby City, Call The Midwife) as DSI Roy Grace and Clive Mantle (Game of Thrones, The Vicar of Dibley, Sherlock, Casualty) as Curtis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other cast include Rebecca McKinnis, Callum Sheridan-Lee, Alex Stedman and Gemma Stroyan, and Leon Stewart will reprise his role as DS Glenn Branson, having previously starred in another Peter James stage adaptation, Looking Good Dead.

Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn is coming to stages Worthing and Brighton in Peter James' Wish You Were Dead

Katie said: “I can’t think of a better way to make my stage play debut than with this brilliant and thrilling Peter James masterpiece and am so excited to be performing alongside such an incredibly talented cast.

“I’m really looking forward to visiting theatres all over the country, witnessing the audience reaction to the many twists, turns and edge-of-your-seat moments in the show.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will be the sixth stage adaptation of Peter James’ novels, making it the most successful crime thriller stage franchise since Agatha Christie.

The stage play of Wish You Were Dead follows DSI Roy Grace and Cleo Morey as they take a much-needed holiday together. They are hoping for a few days away from their dark worlds of murder and

the mortuary. But their dream escape turns out to be the holiday from hell, as the past comes back to haunt them.

Previous Peter James novels brought to the stage include Looking Good Dead, which premiered last year starring Adam Woodyatt and Gaynor Faye, The House on Cold Hill starring Joe McFadden and Rita Simons in 2019, Not Dead Enough starring Shane Richie and Laura Whitmore in 2017, Dead Simple starring Tina Hobley in 2015, and The Perfect Murder starring Les Dennis and Claire Goose in 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gripping television series Grace was an immediate success with audiences when it launched on ITV in 2021, with almost nine-million viewers tuning in to watch the primetime drama starring John Simm as DSI Roy Grace. Series two returned to TV screens last year with five more thrilling episodes being the most-watched programme across all channels on each of the Sundays they were broadcast. A third series returns to ITV later this year.