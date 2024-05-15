COS Musical Theatre Company Presents Made in Dagenham at The Hawth
“Made in Dagenham” is a powerful story set in 1968 that follows the courageous women of the Ford Dagenham plant who go on strike to fight for equal pay. Based on true events, the musical showcases their tenacity, solidarity, and the impact they had on the world, changing workplace equality forever. With a compelling narrative, dynamic characters, and an unforgettable score, this production promises to captivate audiences of all ages.
COS Musical Theatre Company, known for its vibrant and professional-quality performances, is excited to bring this uplifting and historically significant story to life. Under the expert direction of John Harries-Rees, with musical direction by And Stewart, the cast and crew have been working tirelessly to deliver a show that is both entertaining and thought-provoking.
“We are immensely proud to present ‘Made in Dagenham’ to our community,” said Erin Cornell (Marketing Officer of COS Musical Theatre Company) “This production not only entertains but also resonates with a powerful message about equality and justice. We hope our audiences leave inspired by the courage and determination of these incredible women.”
Performance Schedule:
- Thursday, June 6th, 2024, at 7:30 PM
- Friday, June 7th, 2024, at 7:30 PM
- Saturday, June 8th, 2024, at 2:30 PMand 7:30 PM
Venue: The Hawth Theatre Hawth Avenue Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6YZ
Tickets for “Made in Dagenham” are now available and can be purchased through The Hawth Theatre box office or online at Made In Dagenham - The Hawth Crawley | Parkwood Theatres Ticket prices are £23, with discounts available for seniors, and students.
Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to witness a story of courage, friendship, and triumph. Join us for an unforgettable theatrical experience that celebrates the spirit of equality and the power of standing up for what’s right.
About COS Musical Theatre Company:COS Musical Theatre Company, based in Crawley, West Sussex, is dedicated to producing high-quality theatrical performances. With a history spanning over 50 years, COS has become a staple in the local arts scene, known for its talented performers and commitment to excellence in musical theatre.