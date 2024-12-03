You know those shows that make you want to quit your job and run off and become a theatre performer?

Well, Now That’s What I Call A Musical – which started a week of performances at Theatre Royal Brighton last night – is definitely one of those.

Completely uplifting, full of joy and an absolute celebration of some of the greatest hits of the 80s, I spent a large part of the evening resisting the urge to leap up onto the stage and join in.

Directed and choreographed by Strictly Come Dancing’s Craig Revel Horwood, this brand-new musical comedy celebrates 40 years of iconic and chart-topping compilation albums.

Now That's What I Call A Musical is at Theatre Royal Brighton from December 2-7, 2024

And what’s more, it does it through belting performances from every single cast member and with a tongue-in-cheek narrative that’s completely endearing.

The cast is led by Nina Wadia as Gemma, who is attending a school reunion in 2009 – 20 years after she left in 1989. She’s hoping her estranged best friend April (Melissa Jacques) turns up, having disappeared to Hollywood to become an actress.

I had no idea Nina Wadia could sing, and she really carried a couple of tunes, but Melissa Jacques – wow – I thought she was going to blow the roof off at one point.

The young Nina and April were also amazing. I had chills when young April (Maia Hawkins) sung a pared down version of Everybody Wants to Rule the World and Molly Cheesley was completely believable as young and naive Gemma.

The show niftily flicks between the eighties and the noughties, with cultural references to both completely on-point. Nods to things like Bird’s Eye Potato Waffles really got me feeling nostalgic. Never thought I’d hear the waffles advert sung on stage, but Christopher Glover (dad) did it with aplomb!

And I haven’t even mentioned the guest star yet. Each performance on the UK tour features an icon from the 80s and Brighton was lucky enough to see the one and only Sonia.

The Eurovision star came onstage in the second half to the delight of the audience and belted out a couple of her best-known hits, including Better the Devil You Know. She still has some lungs on her and it was great to see her getting such a rapturous reception.

There’s simply nothing not to love in this new show and I can see it becoming a staple for many years to come. Tickets still available for performances, which run until Saturday, at https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/now-thats-what-i-call-a-musical/theatre-royal-brighton/