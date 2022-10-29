Not About Heroes

Director Jonathan Goodwin said: “Over one hundred years on from the beginning of the First World War, Stephen MacDonald’s Not About Heroes is both exhilarating and uncompromising in its exploration of love, war and a friendship that changed the face of British poetry.

“Told through letters and poetry, with an original score by Stephen Hackshaw, this unforgettable story paints a vivid picture of the Great War and the poetic life and relationship between two of its finest poets – Wilfrid Owen and Siegfried Sassoon.

“With a cast of just two actors, both West Sussex-based, James Etheridge (Owen) and William Hackett (Sassoon), will bring to life a play that is an intimate, tender and powerful example of the importance of human connection, emotional strength and personal resilience in very difficult times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan added: “Many people may know some of the poems of these great First World War poets, but nothing about the men themselves. Our unique adaptation explores the secrets in their lives and reveals what drove them to write and inspire each other.

“The audience is allowed to see the growth of a beautiful and private side to these men. Love and friendship is something that connects us all. I am so excited that we have the opportunity to share this untold story.

“The audience is given the opportunity to peer behind the historical facade into the private lives of these incredible men.

"In a year of so many challenges and moments of sadness, we want to share 90 minutes of something quite beautiful that we hope will allow you to see the poems of these greats with new eyes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets priced £17.50 (discounts: £15.50), schools: £8.50 are available at from the box office on 01293 553636 and hawth.co.uk.