Crazy For You is the big summer musical at Festival 22 – and here are eight reasons why we believe audiences will love it.

First, the star of the show is Chichester’s ‘own’ Charlie Stemp. We call him that because audiences here took him to their hearts in the theatre’s 2016 production of Half A Sixpence. He wowed us then – and in the intervening six years his career has gone meteoric. His return was greeted like that of a favourite son and his performance was sharper, brighter, than ever before. Simply put, he is a genius.

Second, the music and lyrics are by George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin – possibly the greatest pairing in the history of musicals. With numbers like Someone To Watch Over Me and I Got Rhythm, this is a foot tapping spectacular.

CRAZY FOR YOU at Chichester Festival Theatre. Music & Lyrics - George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin, Book by Ken Ludwig, Direction and Choreography - Susan Stroman, Set Designer - Beowulf Boritt, Costume Designer - William Ivey Long, Lighting Designer- Ken Billington, Musical Director - Alan Williams, Wigs, Hair & Make-Up Designer - Campbell Young Associates, Chichester Festival Theatre, 2022, Credit: Johan Persson/

Third, the costumes and choreography (William Ivey Long and Susan Stroman) are just fantastic extravagances which transport us immediately to the 1930s glory days.

Fourth, this is a great cast. Not a poor performance in sight. They sweep us along with a boundless energy and meticulous professional perfection – despite soaring temperatures outside. The theatre’s air con is a vital bonus.

Fifth, if Charlie is the ideal male lead – wow, Carly Anderson as Polly Baker, the girl who steals his heart is every bit his equal.

Sixth, this production has a meticulous eye for detail and is rehearsed within a millimetre of its construction. A vignette in the second half between impresario Zangler (Tom Edden) and his impersonator Bobby Child (Charlie) is a masterpiece in itself.

Seventh, the plot is as light as candyfloss. Theatre-mad Bobby’s mother wants him to run the family bank and she sends him to the run-down mining town of Deadrock, Nevada, to foreclose on a mortgage on a dilapidated Victorian theatre. But it is there he meets the owner’s daughter Polly and together they put on a show to save the building. Romance follows.

Eighth, on the first night the audience loved it. At the end, they were on their feet shouting, applauding, wanting more.