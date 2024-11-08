Creative Crawley team up with Theatre Centre to present moving show which explores graffiti, grief and much more

Creative Crawley have presented Theatre Centre and Sheffield Theatres co-production Dizzy at the Hawth.

Dizzy is a fantastical adventure exploring memory and mortality, graffiti and grief, and finding meaning amidst the chaos.

Desperate for answers following her brother’s death, 15-year-old Qamar (Sera Mustafa) meets Stax (Brendan Barclay), infamous graffiti artist and her brother’s mentor. Under Stax’s guidance, she dives into the underground world of street art and discovers the dream-like otherworld known as the Axis. Here, memory and imagination begin to merge, and Qamar starts to wonder whether some things simply don’t have an answer.

Based on conversations with young people across the UK and written by Olivier-nominated Mohamed-Zain Dada (Blue Mist, Royal Court), Dizzy is a funny, profound and moving story about the unbreakable bonds that defy mortality – with engaging performances from both Mustafa and Barclay.

Dizzy is presented as part of The Creative Village, a partnership between Creative Crawley, Theatre Centre and AudioActive to develop and support the Creative Industries in Crawley, West Sussex and Surrey.

The show is particularly aimed at teenagers and this week was performed to children at St Wilfrid’s School in Crawley.

In the video above, you can see speeches by Creative Crawley creative director Louise Blackwell, Theatre Centre executive director and CEO Emma Rees and Theatre Centre artistic director Rob Watt at the showcase at the Hawth plus part of the Q&A with Watt, Mustafa and Barclay.

Dizzy is being presented with a new 'Pay What You Can' offer, to make the show as accessible as possible. You can pay either £10 or £5 per ticket. Whatever you can afford.

It is on Saturday, November 9 at 4.30pm and 7.15pm. The running time is 60 minutes, no interval.