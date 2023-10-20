Crimes on Centre Court and Psychic Sally coming up in Eastbourne

It’s Advantage Eastbourne this autumn as the comedy whodunnit Crimes on Centre Court serves up a treat at the Devonshire Park Theatre on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 24 and 25.

Crimes On Centre Court - pic by Pamela Raith Photography

When Lord Knows, the chair of The Whombledun International Invitational Tennis Tournament, dies, his son Hugh is suspicious. The police won’t take the case so Hugh calls in private investigators Perry and Penny Pink to get to the bottom of things.

What follows is hilarity as a cast of four performers play countless characters with quick-fire changes and quicker wits in a story that will “rally your spirits and leave you wanting a second serve-ing of the volley of gags and visual delights.”

Tickets on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

Writer and director of the show Feargus Woods Dunlop said “We’ve made quite a few Crimes… shows now, so having a whole new palate and set of tropes that come with sport in general and tennis in particular was great fun.

“We have an incredibly talented creative team to help with it, and we draw on all sorts of reference points; 80s sports movies, ballet, Japanese games shows, of course other pieces of theatre, and we just magpie all the bits that excite us. One of the most enjoyable parts of making the kind of theatre we make is coming up with seemingly insurmountable staging challenges and then surmounting them.”

From award winning producer New Old Friends in association with MAST Mayflower Studios, Crimes on Centre Court is based on a story from the award-winning podcast Comedy Whodunnits for your ears? and toured to great acclaim last year. Now it’s Eastbourne’s turn to expect “mirth, murder and mayhem with a side of tennis in this ace of a show.”

Also coming up, Psychic Sally is the attraction at Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre on Thursday, October 26 at 7.45pm.

A spokesman said: “Sally has been wowing theatre audiences young and old around the world for over 12 years. Her show will have you on the edge of your seat as she continues to bring mediumship into the 21st century. Whether you know her from her hit TV series, through watching her on Celebrity Big Brother or reading one of her best-selling books, there is nothing quite like seeing Sally live on stage. With Sally’s love, laughter and warmth, this show is a unique evening and chance to see a phenomenal psychic in action.