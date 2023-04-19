Danny Baker date in Crawley

Danny Baker is the guest at The Hawth in Crawley on Thursday, April 27 at 7.30pm.

Spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor said: “Buckle up at curtain up because here we go again! The third and final part of the trilogy that began with the sell-out Cradle To Stage nights, charged on through the Good Time Charley shows and now reaches its peak with (At Last) The Sausage Sandwich Tour!, Danny Baker's concluding chapter of high-kicking euphoria at The Hawth, Crawley, a brand-new full tilt non-stop thunderous performance, another panjandrum of unstoppable anecdote.

"It is the last-ever instalment in this gleeful raucous eruption, chock full of true-life tales and show business revelation!

“Every night is unique plus The Sausage Sandwich Game will be played live and dripping with condiment!

Danny Baker by Steve Ullathorne

"This time there's even a bonus appearance from Dan's old man Spud!”

Says Dan himself: “This makes that Abba thing seem like a lot of fuss about nothing.”

Tickets priced £30.50 are available from the box office on 01293 553636 and hawth.co.uk.

Also coming up at The Hawth is The Simon & Garfunkel Story (Wednesday, April 26, 7.30pm), charting the career of the legendary duo of American singers.

“Direct from a week-long run in London’s West End at the Vaudeville Theatre, a sold-out worldwide tour and standing ovations at every performance, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is back at The Hawth this April. Now seen in 50 countries worldwide, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is a critically acclaimed concert style theatre show about two young boys from Queens, New York who went on to become the world’s most successful music duo of all time. Using state of the art video projection, incredible lighting and a full live band, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is a moving and powerful concert featuring all the hits such as Mrs Robinson, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound, Scarborough Fair, The Boxer, The Sound Of Silence and many more.”