Dear Evan Hansen – multi award-winning musical – arrives in Brighton
I know it’s won Olivier, Tony and Grammy awards for best musical, and it’s been made into a Hollywood movie, but for some reason I didn’t get round to seeing it when it was in the West End or watching the film.
Then the UK’s first tour of this contemporary production was announced, with a stop at Theatre Royal Brighton, and I was lucky enough to have a ticket to last night’s opening performance.
And – wow – was it worth waiting for! I absolutely love, love, loved it and I’m 100 per cent certain the hype around this modern musical is completely justified.
Full of raw emotion, it’s a poignant look at struggling teen Evan Hansen who just wants to fit in. He makes an error that initially sees his popularity rise, but when the truth comes out the new life he’s built comes crashing down.
It’s hard to pick just one element that was good, as everything came together to create an almost perfect production. Contemporary staging, a story that resonates, a fantastic score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Oscar-winning composers for The Greatest Showman) full of songs you’ll want to listen to on repeat, and a really stellar cast.
Ryan Kopel is absolutely excellent as Evan. He completely embodies the awkward, shy and uncomfortable teen. His performance of the song Words Fail was visceral and heartbreaking, and I could hear that I wasn’t the only audience member in floods of tears.
Ditto So Big/So Small, sung by the brilliant Alice Fearn as Evan’s mum Heidi. I was an emotional wreck by the end.
There were upbeat moments, such as the uplifting ensemble performance of You Will Be Found and comedic moments, particularly from cousin Jared Kleinman (Tom Dickerson) and Alan Beck (Vivian Panka).
But I literally can’t praise this show enough. I could watch it again and again. If Dear Evan Hansen is what the future of musicals looks like, then it’s a very bright future indeed.
There are some tickets remaining for the show, which runs until October 19. See the Theatre Royal Brighton website.
