The True CRIME Museum on White Rock, Hastings is entering into the spirit of Dress up your Dog Day, a celebration of dog-friendly days out. It takes place on Saturday, January 14, 10am-5pm.

Dress Up Your Dog Day at the True Crime Museum in Hastings. Staff members Paul Ray and Shan Smith.

Laura Green, assistant curator, said: “We’re celebrating National #DressUpYourDogDay! Enjoy a great day out with your pooch for our one day only special promotion and get your museum visit for free! There will be complimentary doggy treats and mug shot photos at our dog mug shot wall. Why no t dress up your pup to enter our dog day fancy dress competition and they could win amazing prizes! One free entry with dog. Otherwise general admission prices apply.”

More details on: https://www.truecrimemuseum.co.uk/events/dog-day/

Curator Joel Griggs said: “Last year’s Dress Up Your Dog Day was enormous fun for all of us, and our dog- loving customers exceeded all previous years with some outstandingly imaginative costumes including dinosaurs, prisoners, princesses and a Peaky B linders inspired costume. We even had a Sausage Dog Birthday Party! Owners named and shamed their criminal canines at our Dog Mug Shot Wall with a variety of misdeeds including Bone Rustler and Food Thief. Some were so bad we can’t even mention them – certainly enough to put them in the doghouse! We look forward to seeing even more crazy costumes this year!”

The True CRIME Museum on White Rock, Hastings is open daily 10am-5pm: “We are dog friendly all year round and kindly ask that our canine customers are on short leads into the museum.”