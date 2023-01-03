Laura Green, assistant curator, said: “We’re celebrating National #DressUpYourDogDay! Enjoy a great day out with your pooch for our one day only special promotion and get your museum visit for free! There will be complimentary doggy treats and mug shot photos at our dog mug shot wall. Why no t dress up your pup to enter our dog day fancy dress competition and they could win amazing prizes! One free entry with dog. Otherwise general admission prices apply.”
More details on: https://www.truecrimemuseum.co.uk/events/dog-day/
Curator Joel Griggs said: “Last year’s Dress Up Your Dog Day was enormous fun for all of us, and our dog- loving customers exceeded all previous years with some outstandingly imaginative costumes including dinosaurs, prisoners, princesses and a Peaky B linders inspired costume. We even had a Sausage Dog Birthday Party! Owners named and shamed their criminal canines at our Dog Mug Shot Wall with a variety of misdeeds including Bone Rustler and Food Thief. Some were so bad we can’t even mention them – certainly enough to put them in the doghouse! We look forward to seeing even more crazy costumes this year!”
The True CRIME Museum on White Rock, Hastings is open daily 10am-5pm: “We are dog friendly all year round and kindly ask that our canine customers are on short leads into the museum.”
A spokesman for the event said: “National Dress Up Your Pet Day on January 14 provides a special day to celebrate with your pet and show off their fashion style. Pets do become part of one’s family. Whether you take a visit to the groomer or take it a step further and dress up in matching outfits, be sure your pet companion is safe and comfortable. Please remember to keep your pets safe and comfortable in the pet clothing and costumes that you choose. If your pet just doesn’t like dressing up, let them sit this holiday out.”