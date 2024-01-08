Eastbourne Concert Orchestra appoints new chairman

B E Waters (contributed pic)

Now aged 88, he said he thought it time to pass on the responsibilities and at the orchestra’s annual general meeting, he thanked all involved for the pleasure he has had from both the concerts and attending rehearsals.

The capacity audience for the July Americas concert and the selection of the orchestra for the 150th anniversary Devonshire Park celebrations in July 2024 enabled him, he felt, to “step down on a high.”

Spokeswoman Elizabeth Bux said: “John Caroe was unanimously elected as new chairman, and he asked Brian to remain as liaison with the Eastbourne Society and Council with respect to the 2024 event, a proposal which he was happy to accept. John expressed the orchestra’s warm thanks to Brian for establishing a fresh firm foundation for the orchestra as it seeks to grow yet further in serving this community.

“Brian, a chartered civil engineer, has had the opportunity to work in several countries, including two years in Hong Kong where he sampled Chinese opera.

"One of his favourite memories however was of the year in which he and his wife, who sadly passed away five years ago, were able to attend performances in both Sydney opera house and at Glyndebourne.

“Eastbourne has also benefited from his engineering expertise, initially in the 1960s with work to enable Sovereign Harbour to be built and then leading up to retirement, his directions of the massive coast protection reconstruction along our frontage 1996-2000.”

Elizabeth added: “The Eastbourne Concert Orchestra rehearses weekly and schedules three main concerts a year.

"Membership has increased significantly under the enthusiastic and professional musical directorship of Simon Gower but applications for new members are always welcome via the website https://eastbourneorchestra.com/