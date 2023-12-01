Eastbourne Stagers proud to present Nativity! The Musical

Dotty Briant’s Eastbourne Stagers (contributed pic)

The show is on at the Grove Theatre, Eastbourne, from December 6-9 nightly at 7.30pm, with a matinee on the Saturday at 2.30pm. Tickets are on sale via www.ticketsource.co.uk/eastbourne-stagers

Spokesman Ian Cosham said: “Eastbourne Stagers was formed by Dotty Briant back in 1991 and initially was named Eastbourne Young Stagers. Their first production was Half a Sixpence where the director of this show, Fiona, was part of the cast. From there they have gone on to stage a diverse range of musicals, from Annie to Loserville. Dotty sadly passed in 2018, and the group has retained her name, as Dotty Briant’s Eastbourne Stagers ever since as a tribute to their founder and driving force. With just over 30 members, they stage two shows a year and have members aged from eight upwards. Their production of Nativity! The Musical will be the first time the show has been staged in Eastbourne.

“Feel good, funny and full of joy, this cracker of a musical was adapted for the stage by Debbie Isitt, the creator of the much-loved films. Every child in every school has one Christmas wish – to star in a Nativity, and at St Bernadette’s School they’re attempting to mount a musical version. Only trouble is teacher Mr Maddens has promised that a Hollywood producer is coming to see the show to turn it into a film. Join him, his teaching assistant the loveable Mr Poppy, hilarious children and a whole lot of sparkle and shine as they struggle to make everyone’s Christmas wish come true. Featuring all of your favourite sing-along hits from the movies including Sparkle and Shine, Nazareth, One Night One Moment, She’s the Brightest Star and a whole host of new songs, so book now and join us for some mayhem in Bethlehem!”

The cast is: Mr Maddens – Lenny Hannam; Mr Poppy – Mcauley Parker; Jennifer Lore – Lauren Holmes; Gordon Shakespeare – Jake Griffiths; Mrs Bevan – Roxy Cosham; TJ – Jacob Simpson; Olivia – Josephine Arnold; and Caitlyn – Alyssa Lambert.

“Fiona is ably assisted by an experienced stagers team consisting of Mcauley Parker (assistant director), Lauren Holmes (vocal coach), Beatrice Frias del Rio and Chloe Hurst (choreography), and the cast is made up of a mixture of experienced performers, and newcomers, for some of whom this is their first show or first main role for the group.”

Also coming up in Eastbourne, Suede plus support play the Winter Garden on Saturday, December 9.

