Eastbourne’s Aladdin set to soar

The Devonshire Park pantomime opens in Eastbourne on Friday, December 9, promising panto fun until January 15.

Eastbourne's Aladdin

They’ve been rehearsing in the large basement rooms in the Welcome Building, with one room for dance rehearsals and the other for getting the show up and on its feet, blocking the scenes from a plotted outline of the stage with electrical tape on the floor - and a bit of imagination.

Spokeswoman Aimee Pugh: “The open space between the two rooms is being used for music rehearsal. It’s an intense time for the cast who have to learn all the choreography, their lines and musical numbers as well as finding time to make firm friendships with the other performers. Rehearsals initially begin with the whole cast sitting together and reading through the script. This is where the bare bones of the show begin to come alive. From this initial read-through the rehearsal rooms become a hive of activity with final alterations being made to costumes, vocal warm-ups around the piano, dance practice and plenty of coffee!

“The cast features West End performer and Olivier Award winner Miles Western as Abanazaar, supremely talented Tiffany Tsang as Princess So Shi, plus, Leonardo Vieira as Genie of the Lamp. Leonardo last appeared in Eastbourne in the phenomenal tour of West End smash hit Bat Out of Hell in May earlier this year. Familiar faces return including Martyn Knight, celebrating his 18th Eastbourne pantomime as Widow Twankey, comic Tucker as Wishee Washee, Katherine Glover as Aladdin, Rebecca Lisewski as Genie of the Ring and Adam Shorey who reprises his role as PC World.

“It is written and directed once again by Chris Jordan and produced by the Eastbourne Theatre in-house production team which includes Jason Willie as production manager, Ryan Tate lighting designer and Charlie Tipler sound designer. Charlie Archer-Fitches returns to the Devonshire Park following nine years working in the West End on Les Misérables. Musical direction will be by Carl Greenwood once again, and choreographer Emma Woods returns along with costume designer Shelley Claridge and the wardrobe team led by Emily Souch.”