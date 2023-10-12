Eastbourne's big panto confirms its stars

Beauty and Beast cast on location at Herstmonceux Castle (contributed pic)

Beauty and the Beast comes to Eastbourne’s playhouse from Friday, December 8 to Sunday, January 14. The cast officially launched the show with a visit to Eastbourne.

Eastbourne Theatres artistic director and pantomime writer and director Chris Jordan said: “All thoughts at the Devonshire Park turned to pantomime, the happiest time in the theatrical calendar! The cast donned their sparkly frocks and slapped on the make-up for the official pantomime launch which included filming and photos and a special trip out to nearby Herstmonceux Castle for location photography in the magnificent castle and grounds.”

Cast includes Carli Norris who returns as the wickedly fabulous Malevolent, with laughs guaranteed from favourites Tucker as Potty Pierre and Martyn Knight as Dame Dotty, p lus Brendan Hooper as Beauty’s father, Rebecca Vere as Fairy Formidable with Katie Cochrane as Beauty and Lewes Roberts is Prince. Tickets priced from £13. To book call the box office on 01323 412000 or online www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

Chris added: “We’re so excited to be bringing this fabulous tale back to the Devonshire Park Theatre this Christmas. Beauty and the Beast is one of my absolute favourites as it’s such a great story, and with a dash of pantomime magic we’re sure that audiences are going to have a smashing time!”

The cast’s trip Herstmonceux Castle allowed them to capture photos and videos against an ideal backdrop for this Gallic tale of romance and adventure.

Vice-provost and executive director, Professor Janine Griffiths-Baker of the Herstmonceux Castle Estate, said: “We were very pleased to welcome the cast and crew to the Herstmonceux Castle Estate and wish them every success with their production of Beauty and the Beast.”

During their time at the castle the cast surprised a few visitors and resident students with their escapades, with one bemused student asking “What is pantomime?”