Brighton production company E3 is bringing family panto back to its home city promising a “stunning” new production of Aladdin.

Aladdin comes to Brighton - pic by GRAHAM FRANKS

Running at the Brighton Centre from Thursday to Tuesday, December 22-27 (excluding Christmas Day), Christmas panto favourite Aladdin incorporates plenty of spectacular elements including jaw-dropping sets, dazzling costumes and magical special effects.

David Hill, producer and director of Aladdin at The Brighton Centre, said: “It features a hugely talented West End cast including Anita Dobson (Frozen, Chicago, Thoroughly Modern Milly, Hello Dolly!, Calendar Girls). Anita also starred as Angie Watts in BBC’s EastEnders.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also in the cast are Mark Inscoe (Evita, Sweeney Todd, Priscilla – Queen of the Desert, Phantom of the Opera, Anything Goes, The Rat Pack – Live from Las Vegas, Sunset Boulevard, Funny Girl), alongside BBC Radio Sussex presenter Allison Ferns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The audience will be whisked away on the magical tale of Aladdin and Princess Jasmine as they embark on their love story. In true panto tradition, this one is packed full of hilarious comedy capers from Aladdin's brother, Wishee Washee, and their eccentric but much-loved mother, Widow Twankey - possibly the funniest Dame in the land! During the theatrical adventure, the audience will be called upon to help Aladdin defeat the evil Abanazar so panto goers should prepare their best gut-busting boos and loudest singing voices; they may even be asked to help on stage.”