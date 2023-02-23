Ed Byrne and Andrew Maxwell offer comedy night in Chichester

Flynn explains: “I'm a third-year student at the University of Chichester. Recently, I've begun promotion on a comedy show I've put together to raise funds for my dissertation film, with comedians Ed and Andrew headlining the gig. This is my first time ever organising and promoting a comedy gig, but I've actually been immersed in the world of comedy ever since I was a baby. Andrew is my dad, and I've met all sorts of people in the industry, which is why I wanted to try my hand at putting one together. I'm super fortunate to have him and Ed on-board. I've essentially wrangled as many favours as I could, all so I can make my lil’ horror film as terrifying as possible!