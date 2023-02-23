Edit Account-Sign Out
Ed Byrne and Andrew Maxwell offer comedy night in Chichester

University of Chichester student Flynn Maxwell is promising a “side-splitting” comedy night when he brings Ed Byrne and Andrew Maxwell to the Minerva Bar, Chichester Festival Theatre on February 28 at 8pm.

By Phil Hewitt
2 minutes ago

Tickets are on www.cft.org.uk/book/instance/528401

Flynn explains: “I'm a third-year student at the University of Chichester. Recently, I've begun promotion on a comedy show I've put together to raise funds for my dissertation film, with comedians Ed and Andrew headlining the gig. This is my first time ever organising and promoting a comedy gig, but I've actually been immersed in the world of comedy ever since I was a baby. Andrew is my dad, and I've met all sorts of people in the industry, which is why I wanted to try my hand at putting one together. I'm super fortunate to have him and Ed on-board. I've essentially wrangled as many favours as I could, all so I can make my lil’ horror film as terrifying as possible!

“Both seasoned comedians, Ed Byrne and Andrew Maxwell are sure to bring their unique and sharp-witted humour to the stage. The show promises to be a raucous evening of laughs, as they share their hilarious observations on life, culture, and the world around us.

"As someone who’s been around the live comedy world since I was a baby, it’s really cool to have Ed and Andrew on board. As a Maxwell, it’s kinda awesome that my dad is a comedian, I’m thrilled to put this gig together and I can't wait for the audience to see what show we have in store for them."

