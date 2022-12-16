Brighton Dome is inviting everyone to shake up their Christmas this year with an exciting and innovative circus experience all the way from the streets of North Africa.

Groupe Acrobatique de Tanger

Spokeswoman Claire Andrews said: “The phenomenal acrobats, dancers, footballers and break-dancers of Morocco’s Groupe Acrobatique de Tanger bring their colourful and energetic show FIQ! to Brighton Dome’s Concert Hall from December 18-27. The world of urban circus will be brought to life by 15 artists, set against a colourful backdrop created by leading British-Moroccan artist Hassan Hajjaj. A tender and playful ode to the young people of Morocco, FIQ! is suitable for all ages and combines daring acrobatic feats, breakdancing and freestyle football set to the unique sounds of DJ Dino's live scratching and fiery rap. Described as a hymn to Moroccan youth, FIQ! defies traditional circus expectations to create a vibrant celebration of hip-hop culture, youth and freedom which will dazzle and entertain audiences of all ages.

“Alongside every FIQ! show, Brighton Dome is delighted to present a special curtain-raiser called Wake Up, devised with local community partners, The Circus Project. Talented young people from the Brighton & Hove area have worked with artists from London-based circus company Mimbre to devise and present their own piece ahead of each performance, to showcase their own skills from dance to aerial work. Based at Hangleton Community Centre, The Circus Project provides high-quality circus classes and workshops for people of all ages to foster young talent, create work for local artists and use circus as a tool for helping young people experiencing personal challenges.”

Advertisement Hide Ad