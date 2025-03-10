"Ernest" comes to Sidlesham

By Paul Devonshire
Published 10th Mar 2025, 13:45 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 13:49 BST
For three nights last week the Sidlesham Community Arts and Theatre Society (SCATS) performed Oscar Wilde's best-known play, "The Importance of Being Ernest". This was their first production since being formed under the direction of David Blackford, fully utilising the rejuvenated potential of the stage in Sidlesham's Memorial Hall.

The cast of actor was drawn from Sidlesham and the wider Chichester area.

Each characterised their part quite distinctively and with a certain energy, which made for a very lively performance.

This all made for a good beginning for a project that is new for Sidlesham.

The final scene.placeholder image
The final scene.

Putting on a play is a truly team effort, requiring the services and talents of more people than those who appear on stage and take the applause.

There was a sense of enjoyment both on the stage and in the audience.

There are plans for future productions, so watch this space!

