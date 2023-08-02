Experience Shakespeare's Twelfth Night in the enchanting gardens of Arundel Castle

Arundel Castle will host a magical open-air production of Shakespeare's beloved comedy, Twelfth Night, on Friday 18th and Saturday 19th August 2023. Nestled within the picturesque gardens, this unique performance promises to transport audiences into a world of romance, mistaken identities, and uproarious laughter.

Set in the fictional land of Illyria, the story follows Viola, who finds herself stranded after a shipwreck, and her only chance for survival is to make use of her quick wit and fine singing voice, disguising herself as a man and applying to work in the court of Duke Orsino.

The lovesick Orsino sends ‘him’ to Lady Olivia to woo her on his behalf, but Viola’s efforts are so successful that Olivia falls for Viola rather than Orsino. Meanwhile, Olivia’s carousing uncle Sir Toby Belch crosses swords with the steward Malvolio and devises a wicked plan to humiliate him. It could all end in tears – even if most of them are laughter.

Andrew Lewis, Castle Manager at Arundel Castle, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, saying: “We are thrilled to have invited Illyria back to Arundel Castle to present Shakespeare's Twelfth Night this August. The magnificent surroundings of the castle and its gardens enhance the romantic ambience and transport the audience to the enchanting world of Shakespeare's timeless comedy. As an open-air theatre production, it offers a unique opportunity to immerse oneself in the beauty of both nature and literature. We invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable evening of entertainment and merriment. The performance forms part of the 2023 Arundel Festival of the Arts in the town."

Shakespeare open-air production at Arundel Castle

Tickets for Arundel Castle's Shakespeare open-air theatre: Twelfth Night, are available at www.arundelcastle.org. Priced at £22 per adult and £16 for children aged 8-16, this enchanting show is suitable for audiences aged eight and above. The performance will begin promptly at 7:30 PM, with the grounds opening at 6:00 PM for picnics and the seating area opening at 6.45PM. Hot & cold drinks, wine & beer are available.