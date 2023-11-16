Exploring the terror of The Enfield Haunting

Paul Unwin’s new play The Enfield Haunting brings to the stage one of the most famous poltergeist events in the world, with dates including Theatre Royal Brighton from November 14-18 before transferring to London.

As he says, Paul believes there will be moments in The Enfield Haunting which you, the audience, will find completely breathtaking.

The piece stars Catherine Tate and David Threlfall and it’s a dark, dark tale it tells. Catherine will play Peggy Hodgson, a single mother who tries to protect her three children from something that is incomprehensible and deeply disturbing. The Hodgsons had no idea what a poltergeist was when, in the summer of 1977, furniture and toys started moving of their own accord. They were an ordinary, working-class family, who lived in a North London council house at 284 Green Street, Enfield, but for the next 18 months became the centre of one of the most famous poltergeist events in the world. Janet, the possessed 16-year-old, was nearly pulled out of a window. The local lollipop lady saw her floating six feet in the air in an upstairs room, and Janet was found fast asleep in a neighbours’ bed. There are tapes of Janet growling for hours in a voice that doctors said would destroy a 16-year-old girl’s vocal cords after a few minutes.

There have been a number of plays in recent months looking at the supernatural: “But actually this is something that I have always been interested in,” Paul says. “I would like to think there is a resurgence of interest in the supernatural but actually I started on this nine years ago. It has not come out of this moment and we actually started on the production a couple of years ago. But what I think is really good is that we have written an ordinary working-class poltergeist story not some Victorian mansion and that's what I'm really interested in. Also it is a proper play, not just a ghost story. It is very much about a family with young kids who are in trouble, and under pressure I think that people can do strange things and behave in strange ways. What I really wanted to write about is the fact that in this world there are things that you simply cannot understand, and the play is an exploration of that. There is a moment in the play where Catherine Tate's character says maybe we all need things that we don't understand...

The Enfield Haunting - Catherine Tate and David Threlfall (contributed pic)