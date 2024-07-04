Extraordinary new musical to premiere in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vagabond Skies - The Van Gogh Musical is holding its world premiere at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne from 12-14 September.

Vagabond Skies - The Van Gogh Musical, created by Sussex based creative team Tony Norman and Mark Edwards, is holding its world premiere at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne over three days from 12-14 September. This exceptional new musical has combined an original score with an array of emotional and memorable lyrics to tell the dramatic story of Vincent Van Gogh’s life as an artist. Today he may be the most famous artist in the world and seen as a genius but, as the musical portrays, during his life he was dismissed as a madman.

“The Vagabond Skies musical took a long time to complete,” says Tony Norman, long-time Eastbourne resident and the driving force behind this passion project, “When writing about the world’s best loved painter, I had to be sure I was telling his story as accurately and honestly as possible.”

Research in Amsterdam, Paris and Provence was vital in forming a clear picture of Van Gogh’s troubled life. Central to the production, letters to and from his brother Theo provided an accurate first hand and fascinating insight into the artist’s many trials and tribulations. This is an intriguing take on Vincent’s life that has never before been explored through music on stage.

Van Gogh’s own words have been cleverly woven into the lyrics of his story as Vagabond Skies unfolds exploring love, rage, sorrow and one man’s emotional conflict that represents this artist’s life. A story of determination amid mental turmoil, the musical is dedicated to the work of an extraordinary man who sold only one painting during his lifetime. Hard to imagine given the global demand and enormous monetary value associated with his art today.

Norman has had an eclectic career which has combined being an NME journalist, official photographer for Brighton & Hove Albion and the brains behind a previous Eastbourne production of The Christmas Carol by Candlelight, narrated by the late great Nicholas Parsons (and repeated on BBC Radio 4 over Christmas 2023). It is expected that this latest new musical Vagabond Skies will transfer to the West End and beyond meaning this is a fantastic opportunity to experience a premiere on your Sussex doorstep.

Vagabond Skies – The Van Gogh Musical premieres 12-14 September 2024.

More information and tickets www.vagabondskies.com